How to watch today's San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitchtime and team news.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies to start a thrilling MLB action on May 17, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET.

The Giants are in the middle of the division standings, holding the 4th place in NL West, with a 19-24 record overall and a strong 11-9 record at home. They have gained 3.75 runs per game on average and a batting average of.238.

On the other hand, the Rockies, have had a tough time on the road, with a 4-16 record. They are placed in the 5th spot in NL West with a 13-28 overall record. Their defense has been stronger, collecting 3.90 runs per game and hitting .245 on average.

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The San Francisco Giants will face off against the Colorado Rockies in a high-voltage MLB match on 17 May 2024, at 10:15 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

Date 17 May 2024 Time 10:15 pm ET Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies on Fubo TV and MLB.TV. Additionally, fans can watch this match on COLR, and NSBA local channels.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies Team News

San Francisco Giants Team News

Key player Jung Hoo Lee is placed on the 10-day injured list due to his shoulder issue.

Michael Conforto is sidelined from the team's lineup for 10 days with a Hamstring issue.

34-year-old player Ahmed has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to his wrist injury.

Colorado Rockies Team News

26-year-old Nolan Jones is placed on the 10-day injured list with a back issue.

Key player Daniel Bard will be absent for 60 days due to his knee injury.

Lucas Gilbreath has been moved to the 60-day injured list due to his elbow issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies in MLB matchups: