How to watch today's San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The electrifying MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets is set to occur on April 22, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

San Francisco comes into the game with a 10-13 record overall and a strong 5-5 record at home. Notably, the Giants have done very well when they have hit more than their opponents, going 7-2 in those games.

The New York Mets, on the other hand, have done well away from home, where they have a 6-3 record and an overall 12-9 record. Their 8-2 record when keeping opponents from hitting home runs shows how good their pitching is.

This Monday is the first time these two teams will face each other this season. The Giants' great hitting and the Mets' good pitching should make for an interesting matchup.

San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets: Date and first-pitch Time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the New York Mets in a high-voltage MLB matchup on April 22, 2024, at 9:45 pm EDT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

Date April 22, 2024 Time 9:45 pm ET / 6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch the live action of the thrilling MLB match between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets on ESPN and DirecTV Stream.

San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets Team News

San Francisco Giants Team News

Several important players for the San Francisco Giants have been hurt recently, which has made their situation worse.

Alex Cobb, Luke Jackson, Ethan Small, Austin Warren, Tristan Beck, and Robbie Ray are all sick in different ways, with hip and back problems to elbow and arm injuries.

The Giants' pitching rotation and bullpen depth will be tested while these guys are on the injured list.

As the team attempts to get through this challenging part of the season, their absence increases the pressure on the players who are still on the roster to step up and cover the gap.

New York Mets Team News

Numerous injuries have affected important players on the New York Mets squad.

Those on the injured list right now include Brooks Raley, Francisco Alvarez, Tylor Megill, Max Kranick, Sean Reid-Foley, and David Peterson.

They are coping with a range of conditions, from hip and knee injuries to elbow and shoulder problems.

Ronny Mauricio and youngster Brett Baty are both out, with Baty being listed as day-to-day owing to a hamstring issue.

The Mets struggle to keep their competitive advantage on the field because so many players on their roster are sidelined by injuries.

As the squad gets through this difficult part of the season, it becomes imperative that the remaining players stand up and contribute successfully.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets in the MLB matchups: