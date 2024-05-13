How to watch today's San Francisco Giants vs LA Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants will host the LA Dodgers to start a three-game series of MLB matchups on May 13, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET.

The San Francisco Giants have a 19-23 record overall and an 11-8 record at home. They are particularly effective when they receive eight or more hits, as they have a 14-9 record when that happens.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Dodgers have an impressive overall record of 27-15, with a notable 12-7 record when competing away from home. They are currently in first place in the NL with 56 home runs, which is an amazing average of 1.3 per game.

This coming matchup will be the fourth time this season that these two teams have faced each other.

San Francisco Giants vs LA Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The high-voltage MLB clash between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers will take place on 13 May 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

Date May 13 2024 Time 9:45 / 6:45 pm ET Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs LA Dodgers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch the thrilling MLB action between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers on FuboTV and MLB.TV. Additionally, fans can also watch this match on SNLA, and NSBA local channels.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

San Francisco Giants vs LA Dodgers Team News

San Francisco Giants Team News

Michael Conforto is mentioned as "day-to-day" with a hamstring injury.

Austin Slater has been moved to the 7-day injured list with a concussion.

Nick Ahmed is also on the 10-day injured list with his wrist injury.

LA Dodgers Team News

Evan Phillips is ruled out for 15 days due to a hamstring issue.

Ryan Brasier is added to the 15-day injured list with a calf injury.

Kyle Hurt will be unavailable for 60 days due to a shoulder issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers in MLB matchups: