How to watch today's San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 24, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET.
The San Francisco Giants are 20-17 at home and have an overall record of 36-42. They have a 28-17 record in games where they record eight or more hits, demonstrating their strong hitting performance.
With a 37-41 overall record and a 15-23 road record, the Chicago Cubs have the eighth-best team on-base percentage (.310) in the National League.
This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.
San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch Time
The epic MLB battle between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs will take place on June 24, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.
|Date
|June 24 2024
|Time
|9:45 pm ET / 6:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Oracle Park
|Location
|San Francisco, California
How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs live on MLB.tv television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs by tuning into local TV Channels - MARQ and NSBA.
San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs Team News
San Francisco Giants Team News
INF LaMonte Wade is on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury.
LHP Blake Snell is out for 15 days due to a groin injury.
Chicago Cubs Team News
OF Mike Tauchman is unavailable for 10 days with a groin injury.
RHP Ben Brown has been sidelined from the team's lineup for 15 days due to a neck injury.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs in the MLB:
|Date
|Results
|June 19 2024
|Cubs 6-5 Giants
|June 18 2024
|Cubs 5-2 Giants
|June 17 2024
|Cubs 6-7 Giants
|March 22 2024
|Cubs 3-7 Giants
|March 22 2024
|Giants 13-12 Cubs