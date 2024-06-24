How to watch today's San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs.

The San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 24, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET.

The San Francisco Giants are 20-17 at home and have an overall record of 36-42. They have a 28-17 record in games where they record eight or more hits, demonstrating their strong hitting performance.

With a 37-41 overall record and a 15-23 road record, the Chicago Cubs have the eighth-best team on-base percentage (.310) in the National League.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.

San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs will take place on June 24, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

Date June 24 2024 Time 9:45 pm ET / 6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs live on MLB.tv television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs by tuning into local TV Channels - MARQ and NSBA.

San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs Team News

San Francisco Giants Team News

INF LaMonte Wade is on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury.

LHP Blake Snell is out for 15 days due to a groin injury.

Chicago Cubs Team News

OF Mike Tauchman is unavailable for 10 days with a groin injury.

RHP Ben Brown has been sidelined from the team's lineup for 15 days due to a neck injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs in the MLB: