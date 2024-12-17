How to watch today's Florida Gators vs North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 7 Florida Gators (10-0) aim to keep their perfect record intact and stretch their winning streak to 11 games as they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at the Spectrum Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM ET, with ESPN providing the coverage.

The Tar Heels notched their second consecutive victory by steamrolling La Salle on Saturday, moving to 6-4 overall and staying unbeaten (1-0) in ACC play.

Meanwhile, the Gators continued their dominant run by dismantling Arizona State on the road, claiming their 10th straight win—the longest active streak in the country. Florida’s SEC campaign won’t kick off until the new year, giving them momentum to maintain their flawless non-conference record.

Florida Gators vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The Gators and the Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Florida Gators vs North Carolina Tar Heels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Gators and North Carolina Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Florida Gators vs North Carolina Tar Heels play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

For Florida, Walter Clayton Jr. has been electric, pouring in 25 points in their recent triumph over Arizona State. He leads the Gators’ offense with averages of 19.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. The Gators boast a balanced attack, with Alijah Martin chipping in 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds, while Alex Condon has been a force down low, posting 12.2 points and 7.1 boards per outing. Will Richard rounds out Florida’s top scorers, adding 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Head coach Todd Golden has also leaned on critical contributions from Thomas Haugh, Denzel Aberdeen, Sam Alexis, and Rueben Chinyelu to maintain the Gators’ depth and efficiency.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

Cade Tyson stepped up big for North Carolina against La Salle, dropping 23 points and grabbing five boards off the bench. Leading the charge for the Tar Heels this season is RJ Davis, who averages 17.6 points and 4.3 assists per game. Elliot Cadeau provides a dynamic playmaking presence with 11.5 points and 5.6 assists, while Seth Trimble contributes a steady 15.4 points per contest. Big man Jalen Washington anchors the paint, while key pieces like Ian Jackson (10.8 points), Jae’Lyn Withers, Ven-Allen Lubin, Cade Tyson, and Drake Powell give head coach Hubert Davis depth and flexibility in his rotation.