How to watch today's Florida Athletic Owls vs UAB Blazers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two AAC teams square off on Sunday afternoon in the Sunshine State as the UAB Blazers hit the road to face the Florida Atlantic Owls. Both squads aim to extend their winning ways and gain ground in conference play.

The Blazers (9-7) head into this matchup riding a wave of momentum after securing back-to-back victories and winning four of their last five games. Their latest triumph came at home against Tulane, an 81-69 performance that showcased their ability to dominate both ends of the court.

The Owls (9-7) also enter Sunday’s contest with confidence, having won two straight and five of their last seven outings. Florida Atlantic’s most recent victory came on the road against Charlotte, where they leveraged a commanding first-half rebounding edge to build a lead they never relinquished.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Athletic Owls vs. the UAB Blazers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Florida Athletic Owls vs UAB Blazers: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Athletic Owls and the UAB Blazers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida.

Date Sunday, January 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena Location Boca Raton, Florida

How to watch Florida Athletic Owls vs UAB Blazers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Athletic Owls and the UAB Blazers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida Athletic Owls team news & key performers

For Florida Atlantic, Baba Miller took center stage in their win over Charlotte, dropping 20 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 second-half shooting display. The Owls set the tone early with a dominant 23-11 rebounding edge in the first half and leaned on their defensive prowess in the second half, holding Charlotte to just 34.4% shooting. Tre Carroll chipped in with key buckets, helping the Owls maintain a steady 35-30 halftime lead.

This season, Miller has been a force, averaging 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and an efficient 53% shooting from the floor. He’s also contributed defensively with 27 blocks. Tre Carroll and Kaleb Glenn have been vital contributors as well, each averaging 11.9 points per game. Carroll, in particular, has been lights out, shooting an impressive 56.4% from the field.

UAB Blazers team news & key performers

Yaxel Lendeborg led the charge for UAB against Tulane, delivering a near triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and a career-high eight assists. His efforts ignited several critical runs, including a personal 7-0 spurt that helped erase an early deficit. Tony Toney contributed 15 points, sinking a career-best five three-pointers, while Ja’Borri McGhee added 11 points and tied his career-high with four steals. A second-half push, led by Efrem "Butta" Johnson, sealed the deal for the Blazers, who showcased their resilience and depth in a key conference victory.

On the season, Lendeborg has been a standout for UAB, averaging 16.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He’s complemented by Christian Coleman (11.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG) and Alejandro Vasquez (11.1 PPG), providing a balanced offensive attack for the Blazers.