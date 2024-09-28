How to watch today’s Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL preseason game between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks, including how to watch and team news.

The Calgary Flames are set to face off against the Vancouver Canucks to start an exciting NHL preseason game on September 28, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Vancouver Canucks possess a record of 2-0-0, and the Calgary Flames hold a record of 3-0-1.

The power play for Calgary is only 17.9% effective, which ranks them 26th in the league. The power play for Vancouver, on the other hand, is 22.7% effective, which ranks them 11th.

However, the Flames are a little better at killing penalties than the Canucks. They are 79.1% (17th) but the Flames are 80.8% (9th).

Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time

The Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks will meet in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on September 28, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Saddledome, in Calgary, Canada.

Date September 28, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Saddledome Location Calgary, Canada

How to watch Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks team news

Calgary Flames team news and players to watch

The Calgary Flames possess two goaltenders, Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf. Both are trying to make their jobs more stable this season. Vladar has an 8-9-2 record that includes a 3.62 goals-against average (GAA) and a .882 save percentage (SV%), whereas Wolf has a 7-7-1 track, a 3.16 GAA, and a slightly higher .893 SV%.

Nazem Kadri is the team's best offensive player, with 75 points and 46 assists, showing how good he is at setting up moves.

Additionally, Yegor Sharangovich, who has 31 goals, is a powerful scorer who helps the Flames win games.

Calgary Flames Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kevin Bahl Lower body injury Day-to-Day Matt Coronato Undisclosed injury Day-to-Day

Vancouver Canucks team news and players to watch

J.T. Miller scored an excellent 103 points, making him an important player and scorer for the Vancouver Canucks. He also leads the team's strong offense.

Additionally, Brock Boeser adds a lot of scoring strength with 40 goals, and Quinn Hughes shows off his great ability to set up moves with 75 assists.

Thatcher Demko is a steady goalie who has a 35-14-2 record, a 2.45 goals-against average (GAA), a .918 save percentage (SV%), and 5 shutouts, all of which show how well he can control games.

Furthermore, Kevin Lankinen has an 11-6-0 record, a 2.82 GAA, a .908 SV%, and a shutout, making him a good second choice in net for the Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Teddy Blueger Lower body injury Day-to-Day Thatcher Demko Knee injury Out Dakota Joshua Cancer Out

Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record

Based on the last five meetings between these two teams, the Vancouver Canucks have won, winning four of the five games. The most recent game, on the 26th of September 2024, finished in a close 4-3 win for the Canucks, showing that they can beat the Flames in close games. Vancouver's offense has been strong, scoring a minimum of four goals in all of their wins. Calgary, on the other hand, has only won once, on the 17th of November 2023, when they beat the Oilers 5-2. Based on this, Vancouver seems to be the better team in this game, particularly if they can keep up the pressure on the offense. But Calgary will want to change this, and they might be able to use their home-field edge to do so.

Date Results Sep 26, 2024 Canucks 4-3 Flames Apr 17, 2024 Canucks 4-1 Flames Mar 24, 2024 Canucks 4-2 Flames Dec 03, 2023 Canucks 4-3 Flames Nov 17, 2023 Flames 5-2 Canucks

