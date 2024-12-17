How to watch Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Boston Bruins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames are both aiming to turn their seasons around as they meet in a clash of struggling squads.

The Bruins hold a 16-13-3 record, placing them third in the Atlantic Division, while the Flames, with a 15-11-5 record, have slipped to sixth in the Pacific Division after managing just three wins in their last 10 contests.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Flames will square off against the Bruins in a thrilling NHL clash on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Date Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Saddledome Location Calgary, Alberta

How to watch Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NESN

NESN Streaming service: NHL Powerplay on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins team news & key performers

Calgary Flames team news

The Flames, meanwhile, have faced similar offensive woes, managing just 2.61 goals per game. Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have done their part with 22 goals and 19 assists combined, but like Boston, Calgary suffers from a lack of depth. With only four players reaching the seven-goal mark, opponents have found it relatively easy to nullify their attack.

Defensively, Calgary has also had its share of issues, giving up 3.03 goals per game. While MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson have provided stability with 9.0 combined defensive point shares, the remainder of the blue line has struggled, often allowing opponents too much time and space to generate scoring chances. The silver lining for the Flames has been the standout performance of goaltender Dustin Wolf, who has been a bright spot with a .915 save percentage, a 2.65 goals-against average, and an impressive 7.1 goals saved above average on 473 shots.

Boston Bruins team news

For Boston, inconsistency on offense has been a major concern, as they average a modest 2.56 goals per game. The trio of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Pavel Zacha has carried the load, combining for 32 goals and 40 assists. However, the rest of the roster has struggled to contribute, with only four players notching at least seven goals this season. This top-heavy attack has made it easier for opponents to stifle Boston’s scoring efforts.

On the defensive side, the Bruins haven’t fared much better, conceding 3.16 goals per game. While Charlie McAvoy and Nikita Zadorov have been solid, combining for 9.5 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive corps has faltered, often leaving goaltender Jeremy Swayman exposed to high-quality chances. Swayman has endured a tough campaign, posting a .888 save percentage and a 3.16 goals-against average on 605 shots. His struggles are further highlighted by a disappointing -7.8 goals saved above average.

Head-to-head record