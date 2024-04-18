Fiorentina vs Viktoria Plzen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Fiorentina and Viktoria Plzen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Last season's UEFA Europa Conference League runner-up Fiorentina will be aiming to book their spot in the semi-finals when they welcome Viktoria Plzen to Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday night.

It was a familiar tale of frustration for Fiorentina and their coach Vincenzo Italiano in the first-leg at Doosan Arena last week, as they bossed the ball but failed to penetrate their hosts' dogged defence, managing a lacklustre goalless draw.

With the Viola unlikely to make European competition next season via the league — they sit 10th in Serie A, seven points adrift of Atalanta — Fiorentina may have to win either their domestic cup or triumph in Europe to play on the continent next term.

On the other hand, FC Viktoria Plzen enjoyed a vital 1-0 defeat of Slavia Prague, but they sit in third place in the Czech First League and are some way off league leaders Sparta.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fiorentina vs Viktoria Plzen kick-off time

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EST Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

The Europa Conference League match between Fiorentina and Viktoria Plzen will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Fiorentina vs Viktoria Plzen online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US, and is available to stream online live through ViX+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

As Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano has the rare luxury of an almost fully available squad, he will surely deploy his strongest starting XI in Thursday's Conference League contest after rotating his side in the 1-1 draw against Genoa over the weekend.

Lucas Beltran (three goals) is joint-top scorer for Fiorentina in the Conference League — along with Luca Ranieri and Antonin Barak — and Fiorentina hope the forward comes up trumps here.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terraciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Mandragora, Bonaventura; Gonzalez, Beltran, Kouame; Belotti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Christensen, Martinelli, Vannucchi Defenders: Martínez Quarta, Milenković, Biraghi, Dodô, Kayode, Parisi, Ranieri, Comuzzo Midfielders: Arthur, Bonaventura, Ikoné, López, Barák, Infantino, Duncan, Castrovilli, Mandragora, Faraoni Forwards: González, Belotti, Beltrán, Kouamé, Nzola, Sottil

Viktoria Plzen team news

The Czech side are fairly injury-riddled so a raft of changes aren't really much of an option, with Jan Sykora (knee), Jhon Mosquera (head), Erik Jirka (groin), Rafiu Durosinmi and Matej Valenta (both knee) all not expected to feature in the quarter-final second-leg clash.

Tomas Chory is Viktoria's leading scorer in the Conference League, and the forward hopes to add to his three goals this week.

Viktoria Plzen possible XI: Jedlicka; Kopic, Dweh, Hranac, Jamelka, Cadu; Cerv, Kalavach, Vydra; Chory, Sulc

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jedlička, Baier, Tvrdoň Defenders: Dweh, Souare, Jemelka, Hejda, Hranáč, Havel, Řezník, Paluska Midfielders: Šulc, Mosquera, Jirka, Traoré, Cadu, Kalvach, Sýkora, Kopic, Červ, Valenta Forwards: Chorý, Durosinmi, Vydra, Kliment, Metsoko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/04/24 Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Fiorentina UEFA Europa Conference League

