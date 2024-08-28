How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Fever are set to face off against the Connecticut Sun to open a thrilling WNBA clash on August 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Connecticut Sun have won their last three games in a row and will look to keep that streak going against the Indiana Fever.

The Fever are 8-8 in Eastern Conference matchups and are placed sixth in the WNBA with 20.2 assists for each game, led by Caitlin Clark's 8.2 assists per game.

The Sun, on the other hand, has a 12–5 record in Eastern Conference competition. With 19.6 assists for each game, they are fourth in the conference. Alyssa Thomas leads the team with 7.9 assists per game.

It will be the fourth time during the season that these two teams meet each other. The Sun beat the Fever 89–72 in their most recent game on June 11. DiJonai Carrington scored 22 points.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Fever will square off against the Connecticut Sun in an epic WNBA game on August 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date August 28, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

Kelsey Mitchell scores 18.2 points per game and shoots 45.0% from the field and an amazing 83.5% from the free throw line.

Aliyah Boston averages 9.2 rebounds each game, with 3.2 offensive rebounds and 6.1 defensive rebounds.

Clark scores 18 points, grabs 5.8 rebounds and provides 8.2 assists on average each game.

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner scores 16.2 points per game and makes 41.9% of her field goals and 81.5% of her free throws.

Thomas scores 11.2 points, grabs 9.1 rebounds, gives out 7.9 assists and steals 1.6 balls each game.

Head-to-Head Records

