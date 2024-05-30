How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Fever host the Seattle Storm in a thrilling WNBA matchup on May 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.
Following a strong effort by Caitlin Clark, who scored 30 points in the Fever's most recent 88-82 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Indiana Fever will take on the Seattle Storm.
Indiana finished 13-27 overall the previous season, with a 6-14 home record. The defense of the Fever gave up an average of 85.1 points per game and 44.5% field goal shooting to opponents.
Seattle Storm, on the other hand, had an overall record of 11-29 last season and a road record of 7-13. The Storm gave up 84.5 points per game on average and scored 78.8 points per game.
Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time
The epic WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm will take place on May 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, IN, USA.
|Date
|30 May 2024
|Time
|7:00 pm EDT
|Arena
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Location
|Indianapolis, IN
How to watch Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm live on Amazon Prime US.
Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Team News
Indiana Fever Team News
Damiris Dantas is not available for the upcoming matchup due to a knee injury.
With 17.3 points and 6.3 assists per game on average, Caitlin Clark has been an exceptional player. Her playmaking and scoring prowess have had a big influence, demonstrating her adaptability and court leadership.
Seattle Storm Team News
Mackenzie Holmes is out for the season because of a knee injury.
Jewell Loyd, who has a 32.1% field goal percentage, has been a vital player, scoring 19.4 points a contest on average.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm in the WNBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|May 22 2024
|Fever 83-85 Storm
|Aug 24 2023
|Storm 86-90 Fever
|July 30 2023
|Storm 85-62 Fever
|June 22 2023
|Fever 80-68 Storm
|July 17 2022
|Fever 65-81 Storm