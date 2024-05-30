This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever WNBA
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm, as well as team news and start time.

The Indiana Fever host the Seattle Storm in a thrilling WNBA matchup on May 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

Following a strong effort by Caitlin Clark, who scored 30 points in the Fever's most recent 88-82 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Indiana Fever will take on the Seattle Storm.

Indiana finished 13-27 overall the previous season, with a 6-14 home record. The defense of the Fever gave up an average of 85.1 points per game and 44.5% field goal shooting to opponents.

Seattle Storm, on the other hand, had an overall record of 11-29 last season and a road record of 7-13. The Storm gave up 84.5 points per game on average and scored 78.8 points per game.

Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm will take place on May 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, IN, USA.

Date30 May 2024
Time7:00 pm EDT
ArenaGainbridge Fieldhouse
LocationIndianapolis, IN

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm live on Amazon Prime US.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

Damiris Dantas is not available for the upcoming matchup due to a knee injury.

With 17.3 points and 6.3 assists per game on average, Caitlin Clark has been an exceptional player. Her playmaking and scoring prowess have had a big influence, demonstrating her adaptability and court leadership.

Seattle Storm Team News

Mackenzie Holmes is out for the season because of a knee injury.

Jewell Loyd, who has a 32.1% field goal percentage, has been a vital player, scoring 19.4 points a contest on average.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm in the WNBA matchups:

DateResults
May 22 2024Fever 83-85 Storm
Aug 24 2023Storm 86-90 Fever
July 30 2023Storm 85-62 Fever
June 22 2023Fever 80-68 Storm
July 17 2022Fever 65-81 Storm
