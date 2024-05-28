How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA match between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Fever is set to face off against the Los Angeles Sparks to start a high-voltage WNBA match on May 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Indiana Fever maintained a 6-14 record at home during the 2023–24 season, going 13–27 overall. They committed 14.1 turnovers, 3.0 blocks, and 6.5 steals a game. Currently, they are positioned in the 5th spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Los Angeles Sparks had a 17–23 record overall, including a 7–13 record away from home. They let opponents shoot 45.7% from their position and score 80.5 points on average per game. They are now holding the 6th position in the Western Conference.

Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Fever will square off against the Los Angeles Sparks in an epic WNBA battle on 28 May 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date 28 May 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks on the FuboTV Streaming Platform. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into NBA TV, and BSIN Channel.

Indiana Fever Team News

Key player Damiris Dantas is sidelined from the team's action due to a knee injury.

Caitlin Clark scored 15.4 points and passed the ball 6.3 times per game. She's also made 37.1% of her field goal shots.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Julie Allemand will be absent for the rest of the season with an ankle issue.

Azura Stevens is ruled out of the team due to an arm injury.

Dearica Hamby excelled, averaging 20.6 points per game and shooting 54.2% from the field. She averaged 13.2 rebounds per game and dominated the boards.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA matchups: