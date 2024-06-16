How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.

The Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 16, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET.

The Indiana Fever are ranked tenth in the league with an average of 77.5 points per game. In addition, they have 31.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th, and 18.9 assists per game, which ranks 10th.

With an offensive rating of eighth, the Chicago Sky have been more successful, scoring 78.9 points per game on average. They are fourth in the league in rebounds with 36.4 per game and ninth in assists per game with 19.0.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky will take place on June 16, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date June 16 2024 Time 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky live on CBS TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

Damiris Dantas will undergo a new evaluation in the upcoming weeks.

Temi Fagbenle, who suffered a foot injury during last Tuesday's loss to the Sparks, will have another evaluation in two to three weeks.

Chicago Sky Team News

Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune says that Elizabeth Williams will have surgery for a torn meniscus.

With an impressive average of 15.6 points and 4.2 assists per game, Marina Mabrey has been playing brilliantly.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA: