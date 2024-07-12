How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury.

The Indiana Fever host the Phoenix Mercury in a thrilling WNBA matchup on July 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

Following Kahleah Copper's outstanding 32-point performance in the Mercury's 100-84 victory against the Dallas Wings, the Phoenix Mercury will take on the Indiana Fever.

The Fever are 2-2 when playing with just one possession and have a 5-5 record at home.

The Mercury are 4-6 when playing away from home, giving up 84.9 points per contest while trailing by an average of 1.1 points per contest.

Indiana makes 8.5 3-pointers per game on average, which is just 0.6 less than the 9.1 that Phoenix lets them make. It takes 87.3 points per game for Indiana to score 83.8 points, which is 3.5 points less than what the Mercury score.

This is the second time this season that these two sides have played each other. The last game between these two teams was on July 01, and the Fever won 88–82. Aliyah Boston scored 17 points for Indiana, and Brittney Griner scored 24 points for Phoenix.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury will take place on July 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, IN, USA.

Date July 12, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, IN

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury live on the ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Indiana Fever Team News

Caitlin Clark has been a notable player with an impressive 16.7 points and 7.6 assists per game.

With an average of 8.3 rebounds per game, including 2.6 offensive rebounds, Aliyah Boston has been quite effective on the boards.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

With a field goal percentage of 44.9% and an average of 23.0 points per game, Kahleah Copper has been a successful scorer.

With an average of 6.7 rebounds per game, including 2.2 offensive rebounds, Brittney Griner has shown to be a productive rebounder.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA: