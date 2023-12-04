Revealed: Glory-starved England fans would pay eye-watering prices for a Euro 2024 final ticket - but Italian and Dutch supporters would splash out even more!

Tickets for finals can be like gold dust, but some football fans are willing to pay the price to witness glory days

Enthusiastic England fans would be willing to pay nearly £300 on average for a ticket - with some even willing to fork out up to £1,000! - if it meant they could be there to watch the Three Lions play in the final of Euro 2024.

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Co. are among the favourites to win next year's European Championship in Germany, but they will face stern competition from the likes of France, Germany and the Netherlands if they are to lift the famous Henri Delaunay trophy for the first time in their history.

However, they can surely bank on the feverish support of their loyal fans to help spur them on to victory.

England fans eager to see 'football come home'

A survey of European football fans by GOAL shows that England supporters would pay, on average, £294 for a ticket to watch their team in the final of next year's European Championship.

England have never won UEFA's flagship international tournament, but they came close in 2021 before losing on penalties in the final to Italy. Despite that heartbreak, the allure of glory clearly remains an enticing prospect to the Three Lions faithful.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there was an even greater appetite among England fans to see the Three Lions finally 'bring football home' and win the World Cup - the biggest sporting event on the planet - for the first time since 1966.

Eager fans would pay, on average, £374 for a ticket to watch England in a World Cup final - as well as being more than they would part with for a Euro 2024 final ticket, that's significantly more than they would pay to watch their club teams in the Champions League final (£307) or the FA Cup final (£251).

Just over half of the England fans surveyed said they'd pay more than £200 for a UEFA Euro 2024 final ticket, while nine per cent said they'd be willing to pay up to £1,000. By comparison, 14 per cent of England fans said they would pay up to £1,000 for a World Cup final ticket.

What England fans would pay to go to football finals

Price (£) World Cup final Euros final Champions League final Domestic final 30 - 100 15% 24% 20% 35% 101 - 200 18% 22% 21% 20% 201 - 300 17% 18% 18% 13% 301 - 400 9% 10% 14% 9% 401 - 500 13% 9% 8% 8% 501 - 600 10% 5% 4% 6% 601 - 700 6% 4% 7% 3% 701 - 1000 14% 9% 7% 5%

*The table above shows how much England fans would be willing to pay to attend the World Cup final, European Championship final, Champions League final and a domestic cup final.

Dutch devotion, Spanish prudence & Italian passion

England can certainly count on their fans to cheer them on with fervour, but it was Italian fans who emerged as the biggest spenders across Europe, with a passionate fanbase willing to pay the most for World Cup final and Champions League final tickets.

Azzurri supporters would fork out an average of £391 (€449) to see their country in the World Cup final and that commitment remains consistent in the club sphere, with fans willing to pay £345 (€396) on average for a ticket to the Champions League final - eclipsing their German, French, English, Dutch and Spanish counterparts.

However, when it comes to the Euros in particular, Dutch fans have an unparalleled devotion.

Not only would they spend the most, on average, for a Euro 2024 final ticket (£332/€382), an amazing 19 per cent of those polled would be willing to spend anywhere between €700 and €1,000 for a ticket to see their team challenge for a trophy that has eluded them since 1988.

By contrast, Italian fans would pay £330 (€379), while French fans would pay £276 (€317), a similar price region to that favoured by England supporters.

Fans of Germany and Spain are slightly more prudent than the rest, with German fans willing to pay on average £269 (€309) for a European Championship final ticket and Spanish supporters happy to part with an average of £241 (€277).

How much would you pay for European Championship final tickets?

Price (€) Italian fans Dutch fans French fans German fans Spanish fans 30 - 100 20% 12% 21% 25% 25% 101 - 200 22% 24% 29% 23% 22% 201 - 300 8% 15% 15% 12% 12% 301 - 400 6% 9% 7% 11% 14% 401 - 500 8% 11% 6% 8% 14% 501 - 600 12% 4% 2% 6% 6% 601 - 700 7% 5% 4% 3% 4% 701 - 1000 17% 19% 15% 12% 4%

*The above table shows the breakdown of prices fans of Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands would pay for Euro 2024 final tickets.

When do Euro 2024 tickets go on sale?

The second phase of ticket sales for Euro 2024 opened on December 2, 2023 coinciding with the group stage draw in Hamburg.

Tickets are sold through national federation portals for the 21 sides who have automatically qualified.

The final ticket phase kicks off in March 2024 and will include opportunities for the sides who have qualified through the UEFA Nations League playoff pathway.

UEFA will offer its own resale window closer to the tournament for those who are unable to attend fixtures, but fans will still expect to find tickets for sale across the second-hand market.

Note: The research was carried out with 1,000 fans from each country surveyed ahead of the Euro 2024 group stage draw. Fans were asked to focus solely on the ticket price, assuming all other costs were free.