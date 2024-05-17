How to watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

How to catch all the action from the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season finally begins its European campaign this month, as Max Verstappen looks for a return to winning ways at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from northern Italy.

The Dutchman slipped up amid an otherwise imperious campaign in Miami as Lando Norris secured a career-first victory in Florida to deny him success. Verstappen will feel as if he has a point to prove as the sport returns to his home continent now, and will be widely considered the early frontrunner for success at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari - best known as Imola to devotees.

With the continued off-field saga of Red Bull's future continuing to rumble on after news of Adrian Newey's impending exit, their star man will be keen to refocus matters on the track.

Article continues below

It's shaping up to be a spectacular weekend of action, so how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track in Italy? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 19th, at the familiar Imola Circuit, where it has been held since its inception.

The race was first added to the Formula One calendar in 2020, initially as a one-off event following the disruption brought to the season by the Covid-19 pandemic, but subsequently established itself as a regular fixture on the circuit.

Where can I watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix through ESPN channels. That includes the main race, though additional coverage of practice sessions, the spring race, and qualifying periods across the weekend, which offer round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday. ESPN+ will also show coverage of Grand Prix Sunday only.

While ESPN is unavailable on linear television, most cable or satellite packages will include the channel in their standard range. Fubo is your best streaming service provider for access to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on ESPN, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for Fubo start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, May 17th, through Sunday, May 19th. Practice, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over a three-day period.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (ET) Channel Friday, May 17th Practice 1 07:30 am ESPNU / Fubo Friday, May 17th Practice 2 11:00 am ESPNU / Fubo Saturday, May 18th Practice 3 06:30 am ESPN2 / Fubo Saturday, May 18th Qualifying 10:00 am ESPN2 / Fubo Sunday, May 19th Grand Prix Sunday 09:00 am ESPN 2 / ESPN+ / Fubo

Can I watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the providers of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on demand?

Getty Images

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of each and every race across the course of the 2024 Formula One season.

2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FAQs

Getty Images

Where can I watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on ESPN2 and additionally stream the race through ESPN+ and Fubo.

Every race of the 2024 Formula One season will be shown by the latter streaming service, across its terrestrial broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

When was the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix first held?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was first held in 2020, making it one of several non-traditional races added to an expanded Formula One calendar since the turn of the millennium.

Lewis Hamilton won the initial race, but the event has been dominated by Max Verstappen since, who has won the three subsequent events.

Who are the frontrunners for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as the Dutchman continues his pursuit of a fourth consecutive world title.

The Red Bull man may find his team troubled by the future as Adrian Newey's exit looms, but despite a loss to Lando Norris in Miami, he will be expected to bounce straight back in Italy this month.

What race follows the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is the Monaco Grand Prix, which is set to be held at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco. Max Verstappen will be the defending victor from the 2023 event.

The course is often considered the most famous in the sport, and is sure to serve up its regular mix of drama and action on the streets of the city-state.