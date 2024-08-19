How to watch today's Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NFL preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Minnesota Vikings to start Week 3 of the thrilling 2024 NFL preseason game on August 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

As of now, both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have perfect 2-0 records.

The Eagles do not have a home game yet, but their offense has been well-balanced, scoring 25.5 points per game and getting 128.8 yards for each game of rushing.

The Vikings, on the other hand, have a strong passing offense—they lead the league with 256.4 yards of passing per game—but they've had some trouble running the ball—they only average 91.4 yards per game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Philadelphia Eagles will battle with the Minnesota Vikings in an electrifying NFL preseason game on August 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date August 24, 2024 kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

TV channel:

For Philadelphia Eagles: WCAU (NBC/10 - Philadelphia), WOLF (FOX/56 - Scranton), WPMT (FOX/43 - Harrisburg), WMDT (CW/47.2 - Salisbury MD), WWCP (FOX/8 - Altoona,) and KHII (My/9 - Honolulu)

For Minnesota Vikings: KMSP (FOX/9 - Minneapolis), KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester MN,) WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth), KEYC (CBS/12 - Mankato MN), KFYR (FOX/5.2 - Bismarck ND), KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo ND), KMOT (FOX/10.2 - Minot ND), KGAN (FOX/28 - Cedar Rapids IA), KCCI (My/8.2 - Des Moines IA), WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse WI), KDLT (NBC/5 - Sioux Falls SD), WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire WI), and KETV (MeTV/7.2 - Omaha)

Streaming service: DirectTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings team news

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Tanner McKee has done well as a quarterback, hitting 21/35 passes over 179 yards.

Running back Tyrion Davis-Price gained 62 yards on 10 runs.

On the other hand, Joseph Ngata has served as a key target during the passing game, catching five passes for 88 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player Position Injury Status Cooper DeJean CB Questionable Dallas Goedert TE Questionable Mekhi Garner CB Injured reserve

Minnesota Vikings team news

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has completed 11 out of 17 passes over 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Kene Nwangwu made a big difference in the running game by carrying the ball 12 times for 97 yards and scoring once.

Trishton Jackson has emerged as a great receiver. He has caught seven passes for 139 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings injury report

Player Position Injury Status NaJee Thompson CB Injured reserve Jeremy Flax OT Injured reserve DeWayne McBride RB Questionable

