How to watch today's Duke vs Stanford NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Stanford will aim to secure its first victory over a ranked opponent this season when it faces No. 16 Duke on Sunday. Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels, unbeaten since New Year’s Day, boast a spotless record against Stanford.

Stanford broke its road drought on Thursday night with a 74-71 triumph over Wake Forest, marking its first win away from home this season. The Cardinal has been dominant at Maples Pavilion, boasting a 9-1 home record, but had gone winless in six road games prior to their victory.

In their most recent outing, Duke dismantled Cal in a commanding 72-38 performance. Toby Fournier spearheaded the effort with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks, while Ashlon Jackson chipped in with 16 points. Meanwhile, Stanford’s win over Wake Forest was fueled by an outstanding performance from Tess Heal, who poured in 24 points, shooting an impressive 56.25% from the field and knocking down six of her eight three-point attempts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Stanford NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Duke vs Stanford NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils and the Stanford Cardinal will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, January 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke vs Stanford on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and Cardinals live on:

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Duke has been dominant on both ends of the court, outpacing opponents by an average of 17.0 points per game. The Blue Devils score 76.8 points per game, ranking 43rd nationally, while holding opponents to just 59.8 points, placing them 83rd in defensive rankings. Their efforts have resulted in an impressive +306 scoring margin this season. Toby Fournier leads the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game, ranking 380th among college players.

Stanford Cardinals team news & key performers

Stanford also boasts a significant scoring advantage, outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per contest. The Cardinal averages 76.9 points per game, good for 40th nationally, but their defense concedes 66.8 points, ranking 246th. This gives Stanford a +172 overall scoring differential. Nunu Agara is the standout performer, leading the team and ranking 66th nationally with an average of 17.6 points per game.

In a recent shake-up to their starting lineup against Clemson, Stanford turned to its younger players, giving freshmen Shay Ijiwoye and sophomores Chloe Clardy and Nunu Agara starting roles. This marked the first time since February 7, 2020, that the Cardinal fielded three underclassmen in their starting five. On that occasion, sophomores Lacie Hull and Lexie Hull, along with freshman Ashten Prechtel, joined seniors Nadia Fingall and Kiana Williams to take on UCLA.