How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs NC State Wolfpack NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Monday night, the NC State Wolfpack (9-10) will head to Cameron Indoor Stadium for an ACC basketball showdown against the Duke Blue Devils (17-2), with tip-off slated for 8:30 PM ET.

The Wolfpack come into this matchup with a 9-10 overall record (2-6 in the ACC) after falling to SMU in a 63-57 contest. In that game, NC State trailed 34-26 at the half but managed to hold SMU to just 29 points in the second frame. Despite their defensive efforts, the Wolfpack struggled offensively, shooting a dismal 29.2% from the field, 16.7% from beyond the arc, and 83.3% from the charity stripe.

On the other hand, the Blue Devils boast an impressive 17-2 record (9-0 in ACC play) and are fresh off a hard-fought 63-56 victory over Wake Forest. Duke built a comfortable 35-22 lead at halftime but had to fend off a late surge from the Demon Deacons. Despite shooting 36.8% overall, 28.1% from deep, and 70.6% from the free-throw line, Duke’s balanced effort and strong defensive play secured the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. the NC State Wolfpack NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs NC State Wolfpack: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Monday, January 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs NC State Wolfpack on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs NC State Wolfpack play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

For the Blue Devils, freshman phenom Cooper Flagg continues to impress, leading the team with averages of 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel provides additional firepower with 12.8 points per game, while junior guard Tyrese Proctor contributes 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. Anchoring the interior is freshman center Khaman Maluach, who adds 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

Marcus Hill, a senior guard, leads the charge for NC State, averaging 13.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Joining him in the backcourt is fellow senior Jayden Taylor, who contributes 12.7 points per game. In the frontcourt, senior forward Ben Middlebrooks adds 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds, while senior guard Dontrez Styles chips in with 9.1 points and 4.4 boards.