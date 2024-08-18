How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun are scheduled to meet to open a high-voltage WNBA action on August 18, 2024, at 3:00 am ET/12:00 am PT. After Rhyne Howard scored 30 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 83–81, they are ready to host the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream are having a tough time right now because they are 3-10 in Eastern Conference games. But their team defense is the third-best in the Eastern Conference. They give up an average score of 81.2 points for each game and only let opponents shoot 42.6%.

The Sun, on the other hand, has done effectively against Eastern Conference groups, going 10-4 against them. They have the best defense in the Eastern Conference, giving up only 73.6 points for each game and letting opponents shoot only 43.7%.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other. The last time these two teams performed, on July 7, the Sun beat the Dream 80–67, with DeWanna Bonner getting 23 points. Grey scored 19 points to lead the Dream in that game.

Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The Atlanta Dream will battle with the Connecticut Sun are scheduled to meet to open a high-voltage WNBA action on August 18, 2024, at 3:00 am ET/12:00 am PT, at The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, in College Park, Georgia.

Date August 18, 2024 Time 3:00 am ET/12:00 am PT Arena The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun live on the ESPN 3 TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun Team News

Atlanta Dream Team News

Aerial Powers is ruled out of the team's lineup with a calf injury.

Jordin Canada will remain unavailable due to her right finger injury.

Lorela Cubaj is going to be absent from the game due to personal issues.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Alyssa Thomas gets 9.1 rebounds per game on average, with 2.7 offensive rebounds along with 6.4 defensive rebounds.

DeWanna Bonner scores 17.2 points and grabs 6.2 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups: