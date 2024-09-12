How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics.

The Washington Mystics (12-24) will look to extend their five-game road winning streak as they face off against the Atlanta Dream (12-24) on Friday, September 13, 2024, with tip-off set for 7:30 PM ET.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Dream vs. Mystics game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics will take place on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT, at Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Georgia.

Date Friday, September 13, 2024 Time 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT Venue Gateway Center Arena Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics live on the NBA TV television network and FuboTV Streaming platform.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Tina Charles leads the Dream with an impressive 9.6 rebounds per game, while also contributing 2.3 assists and 14.9 points, placing her fourth in the league for rebounding. Allisha Gray tops the team in scoring with 15.8 points per contest, along with 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists. She’s shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range, averaging 1.8 made triples per game.

Washington Mystics Team News

Ariel Atkins leads the team with 14.8 points per game, while also contributing 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She’s shooting 42.8% from the floor and 34.7% from three-point territory, averaging 1.8 made threes per game. Stefanie Dolson adds 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per outing, shooting an impressive 49.8% overall and 49.0% from beyond the arc—ranking first in the WNBA—with an average of 2.0 made triples per game.

Head-to-Head Records