How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The electrifying MLB match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets is set to take place on April 19, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers, have an excellent 11-7 record as of writing this and are currently in first place in the NL West. As a team, the Dodgers are very tough to beat.

Their offense is very strong, scoring 5.33 runs per game on average, and their batting average is very high at.264.

On the other hand, The Mets are currently 7-8 as of writing this and are competing to be the leader in the NL East. With every hit, they attempt to climb up the rankings.

The Mets score a solid 4.60 runs per game, which shows how effective their offense is even though their batting average is only .248.

When these two powerhouses take on each other, fans can expect a battle of the giants, where every pitch, hit, and play will be important in deciding the winner.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets: Date and Kick-off Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets will face each other on April 29, 2024 at 10:10 pm ET at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

Date April 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT Arena Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets live on Fubo TV and MLB.tv. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets Team News

Los Angeles Dodgers Team News

Connor Brogdon, a reliable relief pitcher, is on the 15-day injured list, so the Dodgers will have to rely on their other relievers to keep up their throwing skills.

Starting pitcher Bobby Miller is now on the 15-day IL along with Brogdon. This limits their rotation choices even more.

The problems in the bench are made worse by the fact that Blake Treinen isn't there, who is another important relief pitcher. Even with these setbacks, the Dodgers have a strong and talented team that can handle anything and still fight at the highest level.

New York Mets Team News

The New York Mets have had some big challenges as they are preparing for their next games.

Mets' reliable relief pitcher, Sean Reid-Foley, is on the 15-day injured list, they will have to depend on their other relievers on the bench to provide coverage.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill is also on the same 15-day injury list, which makes it even harder for the Mets to find pitchers.

Even with these hurdles, the Mets are known for being strong and flexible, and they will no doubt aim to work together to get past these challenges as they continue to try to win in the NL East.

Head-to-Head Records

