How to watch today's LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the LA Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, including how to watch and team news.

Out-of-market fans can watch the game through MLB.tv on Fubo.

Out-of-market fans can watch the game through MLB.tv on Fubo.

Out-of-market fans can watch the game through MLB.tv on Fubo.

The LA Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves are set to meet in a high-voltage MLB battle on May 03, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET.

The LA Dodgers are in first place in the NL West Conference with an outstanding record of 19-13, as of writing this. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves are at the top of the NL East Conference with a brilliant record of 19-9, as of writing this.

The Dodgers hit 5.28 runs per game on average and are in 3rd place in the MLB standings. The Braves, on the other hand, are in top place with 5.43 runs per game on average.

The LA Dodgers are placed in 4th in the standings with 36 home runs. The Braves, however, have 29 home runs, ranking them 19th in the standings.

LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves: Date and Kick-off Time

The thrilling MLB clash between the LA Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves will take place on May 03, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

Date May 03, 2024 Time 10:10 pm ET , 7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the LA Dodgers and Atlanta Braves live on TV Channels - BSSO and SNLA, and Streaming Platform - DirecTV.

LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves Team News

LA Dodgers Team News

34-year-old outfielder Jason Heyward is on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness.

Pitcher Bobby Miller, 25, is listed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Walker Buehler and Connor Brogdon join Miller on the list, with their elbow and right foot injuries, respectively.

Atlanta Braves Team News

29-year-old catcher Sean Murphy is out of the team's lineup due to an apparent oblique strain.

Spencer Strider is on the 15-day injured list with a Right Elbow Strain. Angel Perdomo joins him with an elbow injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the LA Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the MLB matchups: