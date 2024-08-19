How to watch today’s New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are ready to meet the Washington Capitals to start a high-voltage NHL preseason game on September 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The offensive output of the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals is about the same. Each team scores two goals on average per game, which ties them for 12th place in the league. But the Devils are better at defense than the Capitals. They only allow 4.00 goals against each game, while the Capitals allow 6.00, which places them 16th. This difference could have a big effect on the outcome.

On offense, the Devils have been better at creating chances to score than the Capitals. They average 25.0 shot attempts per game, which ranks them 15th, while the Capitals only manage 21.0 (18th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will square off against the Washington Capitals in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on September 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date September 25, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHLN, MNMT

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals team news

New Jersey Devils team news and players to watch

Jesper Bratt has scored 83 points and given 56 assists, showing that he can set up teammates to score.

Timo Meier continues to be a strong goal scorer, adding offensive firepower with 28 goals.

Goalie Jacob Markstrom has had a good season on defense, with a 23-23-2 record, a 2.78 goals-against average (GAA), and a .905 save percentage (SV%).

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Filmon Upper body injury Out Luke Hughes Shoulder injury Out Brett Pesce Knee injury Out

Washington Capitals team news and players to watch

Charlie Lindgren has been very helpful in goal, as shown by his team's record of 25-16-7. As a goalie, Lindgren has done a good job, as shown by his 2.67 goals-against average (GAA) and .911 save percentage (SV%).

Dylan Strome is very strong on offense with 67 points, and Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 31 goals, is still the best player at scoring goals.

John Carlson has also been an important player from the blue line, where he has 42 assists, the most of any player.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status T.J. Oshie Back injury Out for Season

New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The Washington Capitals have won three of the last five games they've competed against the New Jersey Devils. The Capitals won the most recent game, on February 21, 2024, with a score of 6-2. On January 4, 2024, the Devils easily beat the Capitals by a score of 6-3. Four of the last five games between these two teams have had at least six goals scored. This suggests that high-scoring games are common between them. The Capitals have proven that they can beat the Devils' defense, but the Devils have also shown that they can score when they need to. Since these two teams have a history of going back and forth, another high-scoring game where both teams use their offensive strengths is likely. But because the Capitals have won their last few games against them, they might have a slight edge.

Date Results Feb 21, 2024 Capitals 6-2 Devils Jan 04, 2024 Devils 6-3 Capitals Nov 11, 2023 Capitals 4-2 Devils Oct 26, 2023 Capitals 6-4 Devils Nov 27, 2022 Devils 5-1 Capitals

More NHL news and coverage