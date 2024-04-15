How to watch today’s Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and game info

How to watch the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens, as well as the puck drop time and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings' stunning 5-4 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs sets up the Red Wings' trip to face off against the Montreal Canadiens at their home ground. This NHL matchup will take place on April 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, USA.

Detroit's overall record is 39-32-9, and its record against teams in the Atlantic Division is 13-7-4. When scoring three goals or more, the Red Wings have a stellar 37-13-5 record, demonstrating their superiority.

The Montreal Canadiens, on the other hand, have had a tough time in the Atlantic Division, with a 5-13-6 record and a 30-36-14 overall record. However, they do have a decent 27-10-7 record when they hit the three-goal mark, demonstrating their tenacity when they find the net.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will face each other. The last time these two teams played, the Red Wings won 5–4 in overtime following two goals from Alex DeBrincat.

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Date and Puck Drop Time

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Montreal Canadiens in a highly anticipated NHL match on April 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, USA.

Date April 15, 2024 Time 7:00 pm EDT Arena Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, MI, USA

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Additionally, fans can watch this high-voltage NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens on SN, RDS, and BSDETX networks.

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens Team News

Detroit Red Wings Team News

The Detroit Red Wings are getting ready for their next game against the Montreal Canadiens, but some important players are injured.

Andrew Copp is currently listed as day-to-day because of a cheek injury, and Michael Rasmussen is also listed as day-to-day because of an issue with his upper body.

The team is having trouble keeping up with the rest of the league because these guys aren't on the field, and will need to rely on depth and adaptability to fill the holes in their lineup because Copp's versatility and Rasmussen's physical presence will be missed on the ice.

Montreal Canadiens Team News

As the Montreal Canadiens get ready for their next game against the Red Wings, they are also dealing with a lot of injuries.

Joshua Roy is still out with an upper-body injury, and Kaiden Guhle is also described as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj will also not be able to play for the rest of the season because they hurt their knees and shoulders, respectively.

The team faces a serious setback in the form of these key players' absence, which forces them to rethink their approach and depend more on depth players to fill in.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL matchups: