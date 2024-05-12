How to watch today's DC Defenders vs Michigan Panthers UFL Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the DC Defenders and the Michigan Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The DC Defenders will take on the Michigan Panthers in a highly anticipated UFL action on May 12, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET.

The Defenders' offense has been strong; they achieve 18.7 points per game on average, with a balanced approach that averages 166.7 passing yards and 83.0 rushing yards.

On the other hand, the Panthers score 22.0 points per game on average. The Panthers' passing game averages 167.3 yards per game and their strong rushing attack averages 108.3 yards per game.

The Defenders defeated the San Antonio Brahmas 18–12 in their previous game on May 06, 2024. In the meantime, the Panthers faced off against the Renegades and eventually won by a tight score of 28-27 on May 05, 2024.

DC Defenders vs Michigan Panthers: Date and Kick-off Time

The DC Defenders will face off against the Michigan Panthers on 12 May 2024, at 12:00 pm ET, at Audi Field, in Washington, D.C.

Date 12 May 2024 Time 12:00 pm ET Venue Audi Field Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch DC Defenders vs Michigan Panthers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL game between the DC Defenders and the Michigan Panthers live on ESPN TV Channels and Fubo TV Streaming Platform. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

DC Defenders vs Michigan Panthers Team News

DC Defenders Team News

Key player Jordan Ta'amu has 1,067 passing yards in six games at 177.8 yards per game. Ta'amu has eight touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 53.6% of his passes.

26-year-old Kelvin Harmon has 25 catches for 338 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

Harris has rushed for 179 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Defenders this season, with an amazing average of 29.8 yards per carry.

DC Defenders Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by DC Defenders in the UFL matchups:

Date Results 06 May 2024 Defenders 18-12 Brahmas 28 Apr 2024 Defenders 12-45 Battlehawks 21 Apr 2024 Stallions 20-18 Defenders 13 Apr 2024 Renegades 28-29 Defenders 08 Apr 2024 Defenders 23-18 Roughnecks

Michigan Panthers Team News

Marcus Simms has become an effective receiver, collecting 19 passes for 385 yards in six games at 64.2 yards per game. He has also scored three touchdowns.

Key player Wes Hills is a force in rushing, averaging 40.2 yards per game and reaching the goal line four times in six games.

29-year-old Danny Etling has thrown for 481 yards at 96.2 yards per game in five games. He has two touchdowns and one interception with a 63.1% completion rate, giving the Panthers offensive depth and consistency.

Michigan Panthers Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by Michigan Panthers in the UFL matchups: