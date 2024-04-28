How to watch today's D.C. Defenders vs St Louis Battlehawks UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UFL game between the D.C. Defenders and the St Louis Battlehawks, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The high-voltage UFL matchup between the D.C. Defenders and the St Louis Battlehawks takes place on April 28, 2024, at 12:00 pm EDT, at Audi Field, in Washington, DC, USA.

29-year-old wide receiver, Marcell Ateman, is a key player for St Louis Battlehawks. Kelvin Harmon, his opposite number for the Defenders, is also a key operator.

The Battlehawks won their last match, on April 20, 2024, against the Memphis Showboats by 32-17.

On the other hand, the Defenders lost their last match, on April 20, 2024, against the Stallions by 18-20.

D.C. Defenders vs St Louis Battlehawks: Date and Kick-off Time

The D.C. Defenders will square off against the St. Louis Battlehawks in a highly anticipated UFL matchup on April 28, 2024, at 12:00 pm EDT at Audi Field, in Washington, DC, USA.

Date April 28, 2024 Time 12:00 pm EDT Venue Audi Field Location Washington, DC, USA

How to watch D.C. Defenders vs St Louis Battlehawks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling UFL matchup between the D.C. Defenders and the St Louis Battlehawks on ESPN and DirecTV Stream.

D.C. Defenders vs St Louis Battlehawks Team News

D.C. Defenders Team News

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has been a constant force, displaying his arm strength with 787 passing yards over four games, averaging 196.8 yards per contest.

Wide receiver Kelvin Harmon has become a major threat, scoring one touchdown on 13 receptions for 200 yards, or 50.0 yards per game, on average.

Chris Rowland has also made an impression with six receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to find the end zone.

D.C Defenders Previous Matches

Here is the result of the last four matchups played by the Defenders:

Date Results Opponents 20 April 2024 L (20-18) Birmingham 13 April 2024 W (29-28) Arlington 07 April 2024 W (23-18) Houston 31 March 2024 L (27-12) San Antonio

St Louis Battlehawks Team News

AJ McCarron has been a prominent player for the squad this season, displaying his skill with 838 throwing yards and a remarkable completion percentage of 70.3%.

Along with McCarron, receiver Ateman has been a reliable target. In four games in 2024, he caught 14 passes for 200 yards and three scores on 22 targets.

Jacob Saylors has proven to be a formidable force on the ground with one score and 172 rushing yards at an average of 57.3 yards per carry.

St Louis Battlehawks Previous Matches

Here is the result of the four games played by the Battlehawks: