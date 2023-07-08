DC United vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between DC United and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami travel to the nation's capital on Saturday to play MLS Eastern Conference foes DC United in their penultimate match before the Tata Martino era begins.

Inter, who have only earned two points in their previous five league games, are at the bottom of the rankings, while United, coming off of their eighth victory of the year in midweek, are vying for a playoff spot.

When Taxiarchis Fountas scored the game's lone goal at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday night, DC United edged off FC Dallas for their fourth away victory of 2023.

The Red and Blacks are definitely on track to improve upon last season's disastrous campaign, when they ended stone-last by a margin of seven points, as they currently hold ninth place in the Eastern Conference after 22 games.

Rooney has them vying for a playoff spot among the top eight clubs in Major League Soccer in terms of goals scored so far this season.

Javier Morales, who is currently Inter Miami's temporary head coach, will lead the visitors at Audi Field this weekend before ceding control to Tata Martino on Monday and returning to his assistant position.

Inter sit two points off the bottom of the Eastern Conference without a victory under his leadership after two straight draws at the beginning of July against Austin FC and Columbus Crew.

Along with Martino, two more ex-Barcelona players will shortly come to the Herons' aid: Lionel Messi and his old teammate Sergio Busquets are scheduled to make their professional debuts against Mexican club Cruz Azul later this month.

When Josef Martinez scored Inter's dramatic 90th-minute equaliser against the Crew in Morales' final home game as interim manager, Inter managed to salvage a 2-2 draw. Morales' tenure has been marred by injuries and the unavailability of numerous international players.

DC United vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

DC United and Inter Miami face off on Jul 8 at Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch DC United vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this week. Taxiarchis Fountas will likely return to the lineup after recovering from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Greene, Palsson, Birnbaum, Pines, Santos; Fountas, O'Brien, Durkin, Klich; Benteke.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together after having scored in the last match.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, DC United and Inter Miami have accrued two wins each with Inter Miami having won the last two of their affairs.

