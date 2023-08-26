DC United vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between DC United and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After clinching a third-placed finish in the 2023 Leagues Cup, Philadelphia Union are headed to the Audi Field to take on Wayne Rooney's DC United in a MLS fixture on Saturday.

Coming into the tie on the back of a 1-0 league loss at New York RB, DC United have lost their last three games across all competitions including losing out to Philadelphia in the Leagues Cup last-32.

The Union would go on to lose 4-1 against eventual winners Inter Miami in the semi-finals, before beating Monterrey 3-0 in the match for third place at the Cup competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

DC United vs Philadelphia kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The MLS match between DC United and Philadelphia will be played at the Audi Field soccer-specific stadium in Washington DC, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30pm ET on August 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch DC United vs Philadelphia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

The club have terminated the contract of Taxi Fountas after the Greek forward allegedly directed a racial slur to team-mate Nigel Robertha, who remains on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Mohanad Jeahze and Martin Rodriguez are out injured through calf and knee injuries, respectively, while Mateusz Klich is back after serving a ban.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Ruan, Birnbaum, Williams, Hines-Ike; Canouse, Durkin, Pirani; Dajome, Benteke, Santos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miller, Bono, Zamudio Defenders: Pines, Hines-Ike, Birnbaum, Williams, Davis, Greene, Samake, Ruan, Najar Midfielders: Durkin, Palsson, O'Brien, Pirani, Klich, Canouse, Ku-DiPietro, Asad, Santos Forwards: Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fajardo, Hurtado, Dajome, Fletcher

Philadelphia team news

Jesus Bueno is set to start in place of Alejandro Bedoya, who was taken off injured the last time out, with Jose Martinez and Jack McGlynn completing the formation in the middle.

Another possible change in the XI can come in the form of Chris Donovan replacing Quinn Sullivan in attack, while Mikael Uhre should feature up front.

Philadelphia possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bueno, Martinez, McGlynn; Gazdag, Sullivan, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Bendik, Trent Defenders: Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe, Makhanya, Wagner, Real, Mbaizo, Harriel Midfielders: Martinez, Bueno, Flach, McGlynn, Gazdag, Rafanello, Torres, Sullivan Forwards: Carranza, Uhre, Donovan, Baribo, Pierre

Head-to-Head Record

DC United recently came closest to beating Philadelphia Union in a 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 encounter, but lost 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw at regulation time. The Black-and-Red last beat Saturday's opponents 3-1 in a league tie in August 2021.

Date Match Competition Aug 3, 2023 Philadelphia Union 0-0 (5-4 pen.) DC United Leagues Cup May 17, 2023 Philadelphia Union 0-0 DC United MLS Aug 20, 2022 DC United 0-6 Philadelphia Union MLS Jul 8, 2022 Philadelphia Union 7-0 DC United MLS Aug 28, 2021 DC United 3-1 Philadelphia Union MLS

Useful links