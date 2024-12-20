How to watch today's Dayton Flyers vs Cincinnati Bearcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dayton vs Cincinnati NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 22 Dayton Flyers (10-2) aim to extend their five-game winning streak as they travel to face the No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the Heritage Bank Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET, with the action airing on ESPNU.

The Flyers improved to 10-2 this season following a nail-biting 66-65 victory over UNLV. Dayton trailed 28-27 at halftime but rallied in the second half, putting up 39 points to secure the win. The team hit 47.1% of their shots from the field, managed just 23.8% from beyond the arc, but excelled at the free-throw line, converting 81.3% of their attempts.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats sit at 8-1 after edging out Xavier in another close contest, winning 68-65. Cincinnati was down 31-30 at the break but outscored their opponents by seven in the second half to take the game. The Bearcats struggled somewhat offensively, shooting 37.9% overall and 25% from deep, though they were more reliable from the charity stripe at 73.1%.

Dayton Flyers vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Date and tip-off time

The Dayton Flyers and the Cincinnati Bearcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Heritage Bank Center Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Dayton Flyers vs Cincinnati Bearcats on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Dayton Flyers team news & key performers

For Dayton, four players scored in double digits during their victory over UNLV. Nate Santos topped the charts with 14 points, while Zed Key added 13. Smith and Amael L'Etang finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Flyers showcased impressive ball movement, registering 15 assists on 24 made field goals. Enoch Smith was a key contributor, leading the team in both rebounds (six) and assists (five). Dayton shot 47% from the field and held UNLV to just 41% shooting, highlighting their defensive effort.

Cincinnati Bearcats team news & key performers

Simas Lukosius led Cincinnati with 14 points, including 11 in the second half. Dillon Mitchell registered a double-double, contributing 11 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, while Aziz Bandaogo chipped in 12 points. Dan Skilling Jr. also hit double figures with 10 points. Despite their shooting woes, Cincinnati matched Xavier’s 38% field-goal percentage and relied on their defense to come through in crunch time.