How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a thrilling MLB matchup on May 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm EDT.

Chicago Cubs are ranked 2nd in the AL Central with a brilliant overall record of 24-19, and an outstanding home record of 13-6, as of writing this. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates have an away record of 10-12, and an overall record of 19-24, ranking 3rd in the NL Central as of writing this.

The Chicago Cubs average 4.54 runs per game, ranking them 13th in the league. The Pittsburgh Pirates, however, are in 26th position with 3.74 runs per game on average.

The Chicago Cubs currently have 44 home runs, placing them 13th in the league. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, are in 20th position with 39 home runs.

Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Data and First-Pitch Time

The high-voltage MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take place on May 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, IL, USA.

Date May 16, 2024 Time 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, IL

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates online - TV Channels Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Local fans can tune in to SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network to watch the MLB match between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago Cubs Team News

INF Dansby Swanson is out for 10 days with a knee injury.

RP Drew Smyly is on the 15-day injured list with a hip injury.

LHP Jordan Wicks and RHP Adbert Alzolay also join Drew with their forearm strains, respectively.

Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

INF Ke'Bryan Hayes has back tightness and is sidelined for 10 days.

SP Marco Gonzales is placed on the 15-day injured list due to a forearm injury.

RP Ryan Borucki accompanies Marco with left triceps inflammation.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB matchups: