How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup to initiate a three-game series on May 21, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.

Chicago is 26-22 overall, including a 14-9 record at home. The Cubs have a 17-4 record in games where they score at least five runs, demonstrating how effective their offense can be when it clicks.

However, Atlanta has a 27-17 record overall, with an 11-9 record on the road. The Braves' hitters have a.411 slugging percentage, which is the seventh-best in Major League Baseball.

On Tuesday, the teams will play each other four times this season.

Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly anticipated MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves will take place on May 21, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, IL, USA.

Date 21 May 2024 Time 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, IL

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves live on TBS TV Network and MAX Streaming Platform.

Chicago Cubs Team News

RHP Colten Brewer is on the 15-day injured list with his back problem.

RP Drew Smyly and RHP Keegan Thompson, are both following Colten with a hip injury and a viral illness, respectively.

LHP Jordan Wicks is out for 15 days due to a forearm strain.

Atlanta Braves Team News

Sean Morphy is placed on the 10-day injured list with an apparent oblique strain.

LHP Tyler Matzek and SP Spencer Strider are unavailable for 15 days because of an elbow injury and a right elbow strain, respectively.

LHP Angel Perdomo is sidelined from the team's lineup for 60 days due to an elbow injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves in the MLB matchups: