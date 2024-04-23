How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs Houston Astros MLB Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros, including how to watch and team news.

This MLB clash between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros takes place on April 23, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.

The Chicago Cubs have a 13-9 record that places them in the second spot in the NL Central. On the other hand, the Houston Astros have a 7-16 record placing them fifth in the AL West.

The Cubs score 5.41 runs per game on average, while the Astros only score 4.17. The Astros have a.266 batting average compared to the Cubs' .247.

With an on-base percentage of .332, the Astros are comparable to the Cubs with an on-base percentage of .327. Both teams are good at getting runners on base but the Cubs are better at converting their opportunities into runs.

The Astros face an uphill task to get out of their slump and beat an in-form Cubs team.

Chicago Cubs vs Houston Astros: Date and Kick-off Time

The Chicago Cubs will face off against the Houston Astros on 23 April 2024, at 7:40 pm ET, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, IL, USA.

Date 23 April 2024 Kick-off Time 7:40 pm ET Arena Wrigley Field Location Chicago, IL, USA

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Houston Astros Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros on TBS, and MAX.

Chicago Cubs vs Houston Astros Team News

Chicago Cubs Team News

The Chicago Cubs are dealing with a string of illnesses that have affected important players in their lineup and rotation of pitchers.

Brennen Davis, a promising center fielder, is out with an injury too. In addition, left fielder Ian Happ is described as 'day-to-day,' potentially depleting their outfield options further.

Regular starting pitcher Justin Steele is on the 15-Day Injured List.

It's crunch time for the Cubs who aim to stay near the summit of NL Central.

Houston Astros Team News

The Houston Astros are having a rough time with several important players out with injuries.

Dixon Machado, a key infield player, has been moved to the 7-Day Injured List (IL).

Jayden Murray and Colton Gordon, two starting pitchers, are also unavailable due to injuries which place more strain on a struggling team.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros in MLB matches: