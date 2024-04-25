How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs Houston Astros MLB Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros is set to take place on April 25, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET.

The Cubs have a 15-9 record overall, but a great 9-3 record at home while the Astros, come into the game with a terrible 7-18 record, including a 3-9 record on their travels.

The Astros have a slightly better team average of .263 compared to .246 for the Cubs, who have scored 130 runs this season compared to 101 for the Astros.

The Cubs defeated the Houston Astros 7-2 in the pair's last meeting.

Chicago Cubs vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB clash between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros will take place on 25 April 2024, at 2:20 pm ET, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois

Date April 25 2024 First-Pitch Time 2:20 pm ET / 11:20 am PT Arena Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Houston Astros Online - TV channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros on Fubo TV and MLB. TV.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Chicago Cubs vs Houston Astros Team News

Chicago Cubs Team News

David Bote and Brennen Davis are both on the 7-day injury list.

Justin Steele will be out for 15 days while Cody Bellinger is on the 10-day injury list.

Houston Astros Team News

Framber Valdez will be out for 15 days.

Additionally, pitcher Jairo Solis, Zach Dezenzo and shortstop Dixon Machado have been moved to the 7-day injured list.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros in MLB matches: