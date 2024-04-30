Coventry City vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Coventry will take on Ipswich in the Championship at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday. Ipswich are four points behind league leaders Leicester City and have to ensure wins in their last two games to stand a chance to claim automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Coventry are currently 10th in the standings with 64 points and two games to go. Their hopes of making it to the playoffs already ended so pride is what they will be playing for in this fixture.
Coventry vs Ipswich kick-off time
|Date:
|April 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Coventry Building Society Arena
The match will be played at Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.
How to watch Coventry vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Coventry team news
Liam Kitching's three-match suspension and Luis Binks' Achilles injury leave Coventry with only two available center-backs for Tuesday's match, namely Bobby Thomas and Joel Latibeaudiere.
Fabio Tavares is unavailable due to an ankle injury that ended his season during the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.
Further adding to the injury list, Victor Torp and Ben Sheaf were both sidelined due to stomach and muscle issues, respectively, during the match at Ewood Park.
Coventry City predicted XI: Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Bidwell; O'Hare, Kelly, Eccles, Wright, Palmer; Simms.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wilson, Collins, Moore
|Defenders:
|Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Bidwell
|Midfielders:
|Sakamoto, O'Hare, Palmer, Dasilva, Eccles, Allen, Kelly, Andrews
|Forwards:
|Wright, Simms, Godden
Ipswich team news
Wes Burns has made a return to the squad after recovering from his hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, Brandon Williams remains in the Ipswich medical room with a leg problem, leading to competition between Axel Tuanzebe and Harry Clarke for the right-back position.
Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson; Hirst.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hladky, Walton, Slicker
|Defenders:
|Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Donacien
|Midfielders:
|Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson
|Forwards:
|Broadhead, Hirst, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/12/23
|Ipswich Town 2 - 1 Coventry City
|Championship
|07/03/20
|Ipswich Town 0 - 1 Coventry City
|League One
|11/12/19
|Ipswich Town 1 - 2 Coventry City
|FA Cup
|07/12/19
|Coventry City 1 - 1 Ipswich Town
|League One
|01/12/19
|Coventry City 1 - 1 Ipswich Town
|FA Cup