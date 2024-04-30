Coventry City vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coventry will take on Ipswich in the Championship at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday. Ipswich are four points behind league leaders Leicester City and have to ensure wins in their last two games to stand a chance to claim automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Coventry are currently 10th in the standings with 64 points and two games to go. Their hopes of making it to the playoffs already ended so pride is what they will be playing for in this fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Coventry vs Ipswich kick-off time

Date: April 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

The match will be played at Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Coventry vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coventry team news

Liam Kitching's three-match suspension and Luis Binks' Achilles injury leave Coventry with only two available center-backs for Tuesday's match, namely Bobby Thomas and Joel Latibeaudiere.

Fabio Tavares is unavailable due to an ankle injury that ended his season during the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Further adding to the injury list, Victor Torp and Ben Sheaf were both sidelined due to stomach and muscle issues, respectively, during the match at Ewood Park.

Coventry City predicted XI: Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Bidwell; O'Hare, Kelly, Eccles, Wright, Palmer; Simms.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Bidwell Midfielders: Sakamoto, O'Hare, Palmer, Dasilva, Eccles, Allen, Kelly, Andrews Forwards: Wright, Simms, Godden

Ipswich team news

Wes Burns has made a return to the squad after recovering from his hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Brandon Williams remains in the Ipswich medical room with a leg problem, leading to competition between Axel Tuanzebe and Harry Clarke for the right-back position.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson; Hirst.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Donacien Midfielders: Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/12/23 Ipswich Town 2 - 1 Coventry City Championship 07/03/20 Ipswich Town 0 - 1 Coventry City League One 11/12/19 Ipswich Town 1 - 2 Coventry City FA Cup 07/12/19 Coventry City 1 - 1 Ipswich Town League One 01/12/19 Coventry City 1 - 1 Ipswich Town FA Cup

Useful links