Here's all you need to know about the final four in this year's tournament, including how to buy tickets and how to get there

The Copa America 2024 is close to its climax. Only four sides are left standing in the United States, and all of them are only a game away from the showpiece final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

There’s been no shortage of shocks along the way, but now, it is down to only a few teams who have earned their place among the semi-final lineup, headed up by the defending holders Argentina after Lionel Scaloni’s team saw off Ecuador on penalties.

But Lionel Messi’s World Cup winners aren’t the only ones vying to go all the way again, with fellow 2021 semi-finalists Colombia also in the mix after Nestor Lorenzo’s side swept beside Panama.

Two former Leeds United managers make up the rest of the runners, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay and Jesse Marsch’s Canada also looking to make the final and cap a pair of impressive runs through the tournament so far.

It’s all set up for a dramatic final four, but when do these games take place? Where will they be held? How can you book flights to the matches, and how can you get tickets? Let GOAL give you all the details on the 2024 Copa America semi-finals.

When are the Copa America 2024 semi-finals?

The Copa America 2024will take place on Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10. These are the penultimate games in this year’s tournament and will decide who progresses to the final, which takes place on Sunday, July 14, with a third-place playoff set to take place a day before on Saturday, July 13.

2024 Copa America semi-finals schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Venue Tuesday, July 9 8:00 pm Argentina vs Canada MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Wednesday, July 10 8:00 pm Uruguay vs Colombia Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Where will the 2024 Copa America semi-finals be held?

The 2024 Copa America semi-finals will be held at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MetLife Stadium, which has a capacity of 82,500, is the home ground of the New York Giants and the New York Jets in the National Football League, and will also be one of the host venues for the United 2026 World Cup.

Bank of America Stadium, which has a capacity of 74,867 after a 2021 renovation, is the home ground of Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer and Carolina Panthers in the NFL. It was controversially overlooked for the United 2026 World Cup.

Flights to 2024 Copa America semi-finals

Those headed for East Rutherford are advised to fly to LaGuardia Airport or John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, or Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Those headed for Charlotte are advised to fly to Charlotte Douglas International Airport or Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina.

How to get 2024 Copa America semi-final tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 Copa America semi-finals through two ways. They can be bought directly through the primary ticket retailer for the tournament, Ticketmaster, who offer standard seats, internal resales and hospitality options.

Alternatively, fans can purchase seats through the secondary market on StubHub, the leading provider for resale tickets across North America. Ensure you have read the terms and conditions of any purchase before you make it, to ensure you know and understand your customer protections and consumer rights.

Tickets are available now for the semi-finals. Prices will vary depending on both the availability and location of the fixture.

FAQs

Who is hosting the Copa America in 2024?

The 2024 Copa America is hosted by the United States, who welcome the tournament to their shores for the second time, having previously done so in 2016.

They are the only team to host the Copa America from outside South America, and competed for the fifth time, having previously first entered as an invitee in 1993.

Where is the 2024 Copa America final?

The 2024 Copa America final will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The home to the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins, the venue is set to host seven games at the United 2026 World Cup, including a quarter-final game and the third-place play-off.

Who is the favorite to win the 2024 Copa America?

As incumbent champions and current World Cup holders, Argentina remain the favorites to win the 2024 Copa America. This is despite Lionel Messi’s men leaving it late to defeat Chile in the group stage and needing penalties to pass Ecuador.

Uruguay are second favorites, thanks to a free-scoring group stage performance, before they triumphed as arguable underdogs against Brazil on penalties. The pair are tipped to be the two sides that reach the final, though both Canada and Colombia will hope to cause an upset.