How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun is ready to take on the Las Vegas Aces to start a high-voltage WNBA battle on September 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Following A'ja Wilson's outstanding 30-point showing in a 90-71 win over the Chicago Sky, the Las Vegas Aces are visiting the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun has done well at home, where they have a 12–4 record. With 19.6 assists per game, Connecticut is ninth in the WNBA. Alyssa Thomas leads the team with 7.6 assists for each game.

On the other hand, the Aces are 10-5 when they compete away from home. With 35.0 points per game, Wilson's 13.9 points within the paint have helped Las Vegas move up to fourth place in the Western Conference regarding points in the paint.

The two teams have competed twice this season. The last time these two teams performed, was on June 22, the Aces beat the Sun 85–74. Wilson scored 26 points, and DiJonai Carrington led the Sun with 19 points.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The Connecticut Sun is scheduled to meet the Las Vegas Aces to start an epic WNBA game on September 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Montville, Connecticut.

Date September 06, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut.

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces live on the ION TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner scores 16.1 points and grabs 6.3 rebounds per game.

Alyssa Thomas grabs 8.6 boards per game, with 2.5 coming from offense and 6.1 from defense.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson scores 27.5 points, grabs 12.1 boards, steals 1.9 balls and blocks 2.7 shots per game.

Jackie Young tackles 33.3 minutes per game and averages 5.4 assists and 2.3 turnovers.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: