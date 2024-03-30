Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A point separates Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC in the Major Soccer League (MLS) Western Conference table when the two sides face off at DSG Park on Saturday.

The Rapids suffered a 1-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo in their previous fixture, while the Falcons took the edge after a 5-0 victory over Nashville SC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT Venue: DSG Park

MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC will be played at DSG (Dick's Sporting Goods) Park in Commerce City, Colorado, USA.

It will kick off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on Saturday, March 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

A knee injury keeps Daniel Chacon from recording his appearance since last September, while Connor Ronan remains sidelined with a muscle problem.

It will also be too soon for midfielder Jasper Loffelsend to return to first-team action.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Vines, Maxso, Bombito, Rosenberry; Bassett, Larraz; Yapi, Mihailovic, Fernandez; Navarro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Beaudry Defenders: Jones, Maxso, Abubakar, Bombito, Edwards, Vines, Travis, Rosenberry, Anderson Midfielders: Diack, Larraz, Mihailovic, Bassett, Fernandez Forwards: Lewis, Cabral, Harris, Stewart-BaynesNavarro, Yapi, Frederick

Los Angeles FC team news

Lorenzo Dellavalle is yet to make his Los Angeles debut since joining from Juventus last summer, as the 19-year-old continues to battle with injury.

Having suffered a torn muscle, forward Tomas Angel is ruled out for the trip to Colorado.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Hollingshead; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Olivera, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Segura, Chanot, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia Midfielders: Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Darboe Forwards: Ordaz, Bouanga, Olivera, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 23, 2023 Los Angeles 4-0 Colorado Rapids MLS April 1, 2023 Colorado Rapids 0-0 Los Angeles MLS May 14, 2022 Colorado Rapids 2-0 Los Angeles MLS February 26, 2022 Los Angeles 3-0 Colorado Rapids MLS November 7, 2021 Colorado Rapids 5-2 Los Angeles MLS

