This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Denis Bouanga MLS playoffs LAFC 2023Getty Images
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
team-logo
WATCH ON APPLE TV
Anselm Noronha

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Major League SoccerColorado RapidsLos Angeles FCColorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC

How to watch MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A point separates Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC in the Major Soccer League (MLS) Western Conference table when the two sides face off at DSG Park on Saturday.

The Rapids suffered a 1-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo in their previous fixture, while the Falcons took the edge after a 5-0 victory over Nashville SC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 30, 2024
Kick-off time:4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Venue:DSG Park

MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC will be played at DSG (Dick's Sporting Goods) Park in Commerce City, Colorado, USA.

It will kick off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on Saturday, March 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

A knee injury keeps Daniel Chacon from recording his appearance since last September, while Connor Ronan remains sidelined with a muscle problem.

It will also be too soon for midfielder Jasper Loffelsend to return to first-team action.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Vines, Maxso, Bombito, Rosenberry; Bassett, Larraz; Yapi, Mihailovic, Fernandez; Navarro

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Steffen, Beaudry
Defenders:Jones, Maxso, Abubakar, Bombito, Edwards, Vines, Travis, Rosenberry, Anderson
Midfielders:Diack, Larraz, Mihailovic, Bassett, Fernandez
Forwards:Lewis, Cabral, Harris, Stewart-BaynesNavarro, Yapi, Frederick

Los Angeles FC team news

Lorenzo Dellavalle is yet to make his Los Angeles debut since joining from Juventus last summer, as the 19-year-old continues to battle with injury.

Having suffered a torn muscle, forward Tomas Angel is ruled out for the trip to Colorado.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Hollingshead; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Olivera, Bouanga

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lloris, Romero
Defenders:Long, Murillo, Segura, Chanot, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia
Midfielders:Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Darboe
Forwards:Ordaz, Bouanga, Olivera, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 23, 2023Los Angeles 4-0 Colorado RapidsMLS
April 1, 2023Colorado Rapids 0-0 Los AngelesMLS
May 14, 2022Colorado Rapids 2-0 Los AngelesMLS
February 26, 2022Los Angeles 3-0 Colorado RapidsMLS
November 7, 2021Colorado Rapids 5-2 Los AngelesMLS

Useful links

Advertisement