How to watch today's Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

The electrifying Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Alianza Lima is set to take place on April 23, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

Colo Colo and Alianza will square off against each other for the fourth time since 2018 in the upcoming game.

One interesting fact is that the home team has won all three earlier games, with two wins and a tie. The last time they played, in the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores, there were no goals scored.

Even though Colo Colo plays at home, their defense has been bad lately. In their last six games in all competitions, they have only kept one clean sheet.

Alianza, on the other hand, has had a hard time scoring. With just one goal scored so far, they are tied for the lowest-scoring team in Group A.

Both teams will be eager to make a statement and get a good result in their ongoing fight for supremacy as they get ready to resume their rivalry.

Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima: Date and Kick-off Time

The thrilling Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Alianza Lima will take place on 23 April 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Estadio Monumental David Arellano, in Macul, Chile.

Date 23 April 2024 Kick-off Time 8:30 pm ET Stadium Estadio Monumental David Arellano Location Macul, Chile

How to watch Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Alianza Lima live on beIN Sports and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima Team News

Colo Colo Team News

According to Colo Colo's most recent team news, a number of important players have significantly impacted the team's recent achievements.

Lucas Cepeda scored a goal (G), demonstrating his knack for scoring goals and his capacity to contribute at pivotal times.

Guillermo Paiva, meanwhile, demonstrated his attacking ability with an outstanding two shots on goal (SOG) total, highlighting his role as a vital offensive outlet for the squad and his threat to opposing defenses.

Leonardo Gil further expanded Colo Colo's offensive options by registering an assist (A), showcasing his ability to create opportunities.

Colo Colo's lineup looks strong after these noteworthy displays; they have creative players and goal-scoring threats who can affect the result of their next game.

Alianza Lima Team News

According to Alianza Lima's most recent team news, Kevin Serna stands out as a key player who contributes significantly in a variety of ways.

Serna scored a goal (G) to show off his scoring power and his capacity to take advantage of scoring opportunities and provide his squad with a much-needed attacking boost.

Serna's outstanding play also included accuracy in front of goal, as evidenced by his three shots on goal (SOG), which demonstrated his ability to test opposition goalkeepers and create scoring opportunities.

Cecilio Waterman demonstrated his playmaking skills by dishing up an assist (A), which added to his offensive prowess and increased Alianza Lima's attacking potency.

Alianza Lima looks ready to take on their opponents and aim for victory in their next game, with Serna leading the way and Waterman pitching in.