How to watch today's LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The epic NBA battle between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will occur on April 23, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

The Clippers hold a 1-0 lead in this Western Conference Playoffs series. James Harden, who led the Clippers with 28 points in the last meeting, a 109-97 victory on April 21, put on a strong display, while Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 33 points.

With a 30-22 record against teams from the same conference, the Clippers have shown they are one of the best teams in the Western Conference. In games settled by three points or less, they have a 6-4 record, which shows that they fare well in close clashes.

On the other hand, the Mavericks have also shown their prowess in the Western Conference, going 31–21 against teams from the same division. They are an offensive outfit, scoring an average of 117.9 points per game and beating their opponents by an average of 2.3 points.

The Clippers have impressed with their shooting with an impressive field goal rate of 48.9% for the season. This number is important because it's higher than the 47.5% shot percentage the Mavericks' defense lets up. The Mavs are proficient at hitting from outside the arc, averaging 14.6 three-pointers per game. The Clippers' defense might be busy; they give up an average of 12.9 three-pointers per game.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The LA Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a highly anticipated NBA matchup on April 23, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Date April 23, 2024 Time 10:00 pm EDT Arena Crypto.com Location Los Angeles, CA, USA

How to watch LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch the live action of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks on TNT na MAX.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

LA Clippers Team News

The LA Clippers recently announced that top player Kawhi Leonard will miss some time with a knee injury. This will be a big loss for the squad.

Paul George has become a vital player, carrying much of the team's offensive load while Leonard sits out. George has established himself as a flexible player on both sides of the floor with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Ivica Zubac has also significantly improved in recent games, averaging a strong 12.1 points over the previous ten games, giving the Clippers some much-needed presence in the paint.

The team's ability to compete in the playoffs will depend largely on George and Zubac in Leonard's absence.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Mavericks talisman Luka Doncic continues to flex his skills and star quality.

The 25-year-old Slovenian superstar scores 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. One of the best players in the league, Doncic can affect the game in all portions of the court.

The Mavericks have also benefited from Kyrie Irving's recent contributions. In the last 10 games, Irving has averaged 22.5 points and 3.6 assists. He has also added power to the backcourt.

The Mavericks are desperate to make the playoffs and the powerful duo of Doncic and Irving will be integral to their chances of doing so.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA matchups: