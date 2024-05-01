How to watch today's LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA playoff Round 1 series on May 1, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The series is currently tied at 2-2. In the previous match, the Clippers won by a score of 116–111. 34-year-old Harden led the Clippers with 33 impressive points, and Kyrie Irving carried the Mavericks with an amazing 40 points.

The Clippers have a record of 30 wins and 22 losses against teams from the Western Conference. With an average of 14.8 fast break points per game, they are known for scoring rapidly and are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, the Mavericks have a strong record in Western Conference games, with 31 wins and 21 losses. Their impressive 5-2 record in games decided by one possession shows how effectively they operate in close games.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling NBA battle between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will happen on May 01, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date May 01, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the US can enjoy the electrifying NBA match between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks on TNT and MAX.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

LA Clippers Team News

Clippers' key player Kawhi Leonard is listed as "day-to-day" with a knee injury.

34-year-old guard James Harden, who scores 26.0 points and gives 7.0 assists per game on average, is an important part of the Clippers.

In addition, Ivica Zubac, who averages 9.8 rebounds per game, is another key player for the Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Tim Hardaway Jr. are both listed as day-to-day due to ankle injuries.

25-year-old Luka Doncic, averages 29.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game, and is a star player for the Mavericks.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks in NBA matchups: