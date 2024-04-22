How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic, including how to watch and team news.

The epic NBA battle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic is set to place on April 22, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are now up 1-0 against the Orlando Magic in their Eastern Conference first-round showdown. In their first meeting, on April 20, the Cavaliers prevailed 97-83 behind a strong 30-point performance from Donovan Mitchell and a 24-point performance from Paolo Banchero for the Magic.

Cleveland has a strong 31-21 record in Eastern Conference games and is ranked fifth in the conference for defense efficiency, allowing opponents to score only 110.2 points per game and shoot 46.3%.

However, despite having a solid 32-20 record in conference games, the Orlando Magic have struggled in close games, with a 6-9 record in games involving one possession.

The Cavaliers are shooting admirably at a rate of 47.9% from the field, marginally outperforming the 47.4% that the Magic usually allow their opponents to shoot. In contrast, the Magic shoot at a somewhat higher percentage of 47.6% as opposed to the opponents of the Cavaliers, who have managed a shooting percentage of 46.3% this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Date and Tip-off Time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Orlando Magic in a high-voltage NBA matchup on April 22, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date April 22, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic live on NBA TV and DirecTV Stream.

Local fans can tune in to Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Florida to watch the NBA match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic.

Additionally, Fans can enjoy this NBA clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic on the radio by tuning into SiriusXM, WTAM/WNZN, and WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

As the Cleveland Cavaliers play through their playoff series against the Orlando Magic, they are dealing with a couple of illnesses.

Guard Ty Jerome is still out with an ankle injury, so the team is missing his play on the court.

Forward Dean Wade is listed as "day-to-day" with a knee problem, which makes it less clear if he will be able to play in the upcoming game.

Craig Porter Jr. is also mentioned as day-to-day with an ankle injury, which makes the Cavaliers' depth even more important as they try to keep up their momentum in the playoffs.

Orlando Magic Team News

As the Orlando Magic prepare for their playoff matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, they are counting on key players to step up and deliver significant performances.

Paolo Banchero has been a huge asset to the Magic. He averages an amazing 22.6 points per game and 6.9 rebounds, showing how versatile and good at scoring he is on the court.

Meanwhile, Jalen Suggs has been showing off his outside shooting skills by making 1.7 three-pointers per game over the last ten games. He gives the Magic another offensive threat as they try to make a difference in the playoffs.

The Magic hope that Banchero, Suggs, and other players can help them turn the game against the Cavaliers around and make a statement.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic in the NBA matchups: