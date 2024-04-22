How to watch today's Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling MLB matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies is set to place on April 22, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati has an excellent overall record of 12-9, playing especially well at home (7-5). Interestingly, the Reds have won 10 of the last 12 games when they have scored five runs or more.

With a 4-2 road record, the Philadelphia Phillies have proven to be a formidable team, which has helped them reach an amazing 14-8 overall standing. They have won 5 of the 6 games that were decided by a single run, demonstrating their aptitude for close games.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other, and it looks like it will be another exciting chapter in their long-running feud.

Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time

Date April 22, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies Team News

Cincinnati Reds Team News

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of difficulties because important players have become injured or sick.

Jonathan India and Jake Fraley are both listed as "day-to-day" because they are sick, which could mean they can't play in the upcoming game.

Pitcher Tejay Antone is also on the 60-Day Injured List with an arm problem, along with Matt McLain, who is out for the same amount of time with a shoulder injury.

TJ Friedl will be on the 10-Day Injured List for a while because of a wrist injury.

Sam Moll, Ian Gibaut, Brandon Williamson, and Alex Young are all on the 15-Day Injured List for various injuries.

These setbacks make it harder for the Reds to stick to their plan, so the players the team still have to make adjustments and provide depth.

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of illnesses to important players that are making it hard for them to play.

Rafael Marchan will be out for 10 days with a back injury, while Luis Ortiz is on the 15-Day Injured List with an ankle injury.

The team's pitching troubles are exacerbated by pitcher Taijuan Walker, who is also listed on the 15-Day Injured List with a shoulder injury.

Additionally, both Michael Rucker and Dylan Covey are on the 15-Day Injured List because of injuries. This will put the team's strength and toughness to the test as the season goes on. The Phillies will have to work hard to keep up their momentum and success on the field after these setbacks.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB matchups: