How to watch today's Cincinnati Bearcats vs Arizona Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati vs Arizona NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Arizona is looking to kickstart its campaign as Big 12 Conference play gets underway, with a challenging road matchup against No. 16 Cincinnati set for Saturday.

The Arizona Wildcats are riding high after a 90-81 victory over TCU, their first win as part of the Big 12 Conference. This triumph extended Arizona’s winning streak to three games and marked their fourth win in their last five outings. Facing Cincinnati will present their third ranked opponent of the season, as the Wildcats aim to notch a statement victory.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats are looking to rebound from a narrow 70-67 loss to Kansas State, which snapped their four-game winning streak. Aside from losses to Kansas State and Villanova, the Bearcats have solidified their top-20 status with notable victories against Xavier and #22 Dayton.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. the Arizona Wildcats NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Arizona Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Saturday, January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Fifth Third Arena Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs Arizona Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Arizona Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Cincinnati Bearcats vs Arizona Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cincinnati Bearcats team news & key performers

For Cincinnati, seven-footer Aziz Bandaogo has been a force to reckon with in recent games. The Senegalese big man is a dominant presence on the boards and uses his athleticism to excel in transition, making him a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. If the Bearcats can effectively leverage Bandaogo’s versatility in the paint and on the fast break, he could prove to be the decisive factor in this contest.

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

Arizona will be without towering center Motiejus Krivas, as the 7-foot-2 standout has been sidelined for the season due to a foot injury. Stepping up in his absence, redshirt sophomore Henri Veesaar has been pivotal, contributing 15 points and six rebounds in the win over TCU. Senior guard Caleb Love continues to be the engine of Arizona’s offense, leading the team with 16.7 points per game while maintaining commendable ball security, averaging fewer than two turnovers per contest.