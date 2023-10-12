Chile vs Peru: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Chile and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The October international break brings another double-header in the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Chile will host Peru at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano on Thursday on Matchday 3.

The hosts have endured an underwhelming start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, kicking things off with a 3-1 defeat to Uruguay before playing out a goalless draw against Colombia in their second game.

As a result, La Roja sit eighth in the group table with just one point from two games and will be looking to make the home advantage count this Thursday. They face a Peru side who have had a similarly difficult start, and are also languishing in the bottom-half of the table.

The visitors held on for a point in a goalless draw against Paraguay in their first qualifying clash thanks to the goalkeeping heroics from Pedro Gallese. They then fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil in their second match as Marquinhos headed home in the 90th-minute to scoop all three points for the Selecao.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chile vs Peru kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00pm ET Venue: Estadio Monumental David Arellano

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Chile and Peru will be played at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Macul, Chile.

It will kick off at 8:00pm ET on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chile vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz, while fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chile team news

Chile boss Eduardo Berizzo has again called up a relatively experienced squad for the two upcoming October qualifiers. However, veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal is a notable omission, with the 36-year-old sidelined with a knee injury.

On the flip side, another stalwart of La Roja, Alexis Sanchez, will spearhead the attack as the Inter Milan forward aims to add to his record of 51 goals in 156 international caps. Villarreal's Ben Brereton Diaz will be providing further attacking support from the left flank, with seven goals already to his name in 23 national team appearances.

Chile possible XI: Cortes; Mehssatou, Medel, Marzipan, Suazo; Osorio, Vidal, Pulgar, Brereton; Nunez, Valdes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campos, Arias, Ahumada, Carreno Defenders: Maripan, Suazo, Kuscevic, Galdames, Mehssatou, Medel, Delgado, Catalan, Soto, Diaz, Gonzalez, Gutierrez, Loyola, Villagra Midfielders: Alarcon, Nunez, Osorio, Pulgar, Mendez, Valdes, Echeverria, Aranguiz, Assadi, Canales, Chamorro, Fuentealba, Perez, Pizarro Forwards: Aravena, Bolados, Brereton Diaz, Sanchez, Montes, Alfaro, Guerrero

Peru team news

33-year-old right-back Luis Advincula is back in contention after serving his one-match suspension against Brazil following his red card in the goalless draw against Paraguay in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying opener.

Experienced forward Paolo Guerrero will captain the side, and the 39-year-old will be looking to add to the 39 goals that he has scored in his 111 international appearances.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Corzo, Advincula, Abram, Trauco; Yotun, Tapia; Carrillo, Gonzales, Polo; Guerrero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Solis Defenders: Abram, Corzo, Lopez, Araujo, Trauco, Ascues, Callens, Loyola, Advincula Midfielders: Quispe, Pena, Castillo, Tapia, Cartagena, Yotun Forwards: Polo, Guerrero, Ruidiaz, Carrillo, Valera, Grimaldo, Alarcon, D'Arrigo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8/10/21 Peru 2-0 Chile CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 14/11/20 Chile 2-0 Peru CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 4/7/19 Chile 0-3 Peru Copa America 13/10/18 Peru 3-0 Chile International Friendlies 12/10/16 Chile 2-1 Peru CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

