How to watch today's Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling WNBA clash between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks is set to take place on September 06, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Los Angeles Sparks are coming into this game after losing their last five road games. They will be looking to snap their losing run.

The Sky, who have a 4–12 record, have had difficulty at home. They are fifth within the Eastern Conference and score 78.1 points per game on 42.3% of their shots from the field.

On the other hand, the Sparks are having a tough time away from home, where they have a 2-15 record. Los Angeles is also having a tough time facing teams with good records, going 3–17 in those games.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will battle each other. The last time these two teams participate was on August 18, the Sky won 90–86, with Lindsay Allen scoring 16 points. Additionally, Kia Nurse added sixteen points for the Sparks.

Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The Chicago Sky will take on the Los Angeles Sparks in a highly anticipated WNBA clash on September 06, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date September 06, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks live on the ION TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Chicago Sky Team News

Elizabeth Williams is unavailable for the complete season with a meniscus injury.

Chennedy Carter scores 17.2 points each game on average and makes 50.0% of her field goals and 74.5% of her free throws.

Lindsay Allen serves about 23 minutes a game and gives out 3.8 assists. She also turns the ball over 1.6 times. Furthermore, Angel Reese scores 13.3 points and grabs 13.2 rebounds each game.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Julie Allemand and Cameron Brink remain out for the season due to an ankle injury and an ACL injury respectively.

Lexie Brown is sidelined with illness.

Dearica Hamby scores 17.5 points for each game, makes 50.7% of her field goals and 61.4% of her free throws.

Odyssey Sims manages 5.5 assists for each game, has only 1.5 turnovers, and performs about 25.1 minutes each game. Additionally, Jackson scores 12.4 points for each game on average.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA matchups: