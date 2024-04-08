How to watch today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the IPL match between CSK vs KKR, as well as the play start time and team news.

The Chennai Super Kings will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match on April 08, 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

KKR are still unbeaten this season and second place in the points table with six points from three games. On the other hand, CSK have lost two games in a row and are currently fourth place in the points table with two losses and two wins in their last four games.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Date & Play Start Time

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-voltage IPL match on April 08, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

Date April 08, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am EDT Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium Location Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

How to watch CSK vs KKR IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders online through WillowTV. The best streaming platform for watching WillowTV is Sling TV.

Sling TV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

CSK vs KKR Team News

Chennai Super Kings Team News

Matheesha Pathirana's availability is still unclear for today's match against KKR, which puts his inclusion in the team XI in doubt. Mustafizur Rahaman is expected to join the team soon and contribute to CSK's pace bowling attack.

Even though things are uncertain, CSK's strength lies in Shivam Dube's excellent hitting ability, MS Dhoni's experienced leadership, and Ruturaj Gaikwad's promising talent. These three players are significant to the team's performance so far this season.

CSK Probable XI Against KKR

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Moen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur/Mukhesh Chaudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Nitish Rana hasn't played for KKR this season since their initial match, but he might be ready to make a comeback for today's match, with Harshit Rana's availability for this match against CSK also unclear.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi could once again shine as KKR's Impact Player, bringing the team opportunities in their bowling attack or strengthening their batting depth.

Sunil Narine is in tremendous form and has provided a good start for the team in the last two matches, along with Phil Salt. Plus, Andre Russell has got back his form to finish the game tackling the last few overs for the team along with Rinku Singh.

KKR Probable XI Against CSK

Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Strac, Harshi Rana/Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL matchups: