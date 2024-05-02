Chelsea vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against each other in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Losing the North London derby was a major setback for Tottenham's top-four hopes and they must dust themselves down quickly for another crucial capital clash on the road to face fierce rivals Chelsea.

The Blues will look forward to the opportunity to put salt in Spurs' wounds as they strive to find a few silver linings at the end of a troubled first campaign under boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea currently sit ninth in the table and are on the brink of missing out on European qualification entirely for a second straight season.

The visitors, meanwhile, are 12 points clear in fifth, but they find themselves with their backs against the wall to challenge Aston Villa for the fourth and final Champions League berth.

Chelsea vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm EST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The highly-anticipated Premier League encounter will be played at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, May 2, 2024, with kick-off at 2:30 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. The match will be available on the platform after the final whistle and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Thiago Silva (groin) hobbled out towards the end of Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday, adding to an already extensive 13-player injury list that features the likes of Wesley Fofana (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Enzo Fernandez (hernia), Lesley Ugochukwu, Reece James (both thigh), Malo Gusto, Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chillwell (all three carrying knee issues).

The quartet of Raheem Sterling (back), Robert Sanchez (unspecified), Christopher Nkunku (thigh) and Levi Colwill (toe) are all understood to be game-time decisions and will have to prove their fitness ahead of Thursday night's game.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Chalobah, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Tottenham team news

Timo Werner (hamstring) was hooked off in the first half of Tottenham's 3-2 defeat at home to Arsenal and is expected to miss some time on the sidelines.

Oliver Skipp will be assessed but Manor Solomon, but the Lilywhites must also make do without injured quartet Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/11/23 Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Chelsea Premier League 26/02/23 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea Premier League 14/08/22 Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 23/01/22 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 13/01/22 Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea EFL Cup

