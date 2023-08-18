Chelsea's Kepa replacement? Blues bid £15m for New England Revolution and Serbia star Djordje Petrovic

Aditya Gokhale
Djordje Petrovic New England Revolution 2023Getty
ChelseaĐ. PetrovićNew EnglandPremier LeagueMLSKepaTransfers

Chelsea has launched a bid for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as a possible replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

  • Chelsea looking to replace Kepa
  • Make bid for Djordje Petrovic
  • Deal may break MLS goalkeeper record

WHAT HAPPENED? Having sold Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli and sent Kepa to Real Madrid on loan, Chelsea have already signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and are now looking to bring in a backup keeper. As per Jacob Steinberg, the Blues have already made a £15 million ($19m) bid for the New England Revolution keeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Petrovic is regarded as the best goalkeeper in Major League Soccer right now, and he has been linked with a number of European clubs this summer, including Manchester United, who were said to be keen before signing Andre Onana.

AND WHAT'S MORE: As per Tom Bogert of The Athletic, if the move goes through, the deal will be the biggest move from Major League Soccer for a goalkeeper - surpassing Chelsea's previous deal for Gaga Slonina from Chicago Fire.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Djordje Petrovic New England Revolution Vancouver Whitecaps 2023GettyKepa Arrizabalaga Real Madrid 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have already begun their Premier League season with their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at home. As for Petrovic, the Revs will restart their MLS campaign later this weekend, though whether he will feature remains to be seen.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

434769 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 173657Jude Bellingham
  • 46006Christopher Nkunku
  • 30251Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 29242Mason Mount
  • 20845Sandro Tonali
  • 55020Other
434769 Votes

Editors' Picks