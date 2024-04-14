How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and where to watch

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards, including how to watch and team news.

The NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards is set to take place on April 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

The Celtics have a great 40-11 record against teams from the Eastern Conference. They also average 46.3 boards per game, which is the highest in the conference.

On the other hand, the Wizards, have had a tough time in the conference, with an 11-40 record. With a 4-5 record in matchups decided by less than four points, they have shown that they can manage close games.

The Celtics are skilled at making 3-point shots; they've made 16.5 per game this season, which is significantly more than the Wizards' average of 12.2 made shots per game. The Wizards score 113.6 points per game, which is more than the Celtics' 109.1 points allowed per game.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other. In their most recent meeting, on March 18, the Celtics won 130–104. This upcoming match should be very interesting as the Wizards are eager to turn things around and get an important victory on the court.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Date and Tip-off time

The Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards will face in a high-voltage NBA game on 14 April 2024, at 1:00 PM ET at TD Garden in Boston, MA, USA.

Date 14 April 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 PM ET Arena TD Garden Location Boston, MA, USA

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this highly anticipated NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass.

Additionally, fans can also watch the match on NBC Sports, and MNMT and can listen on SiriusXM, 98.5 The Sports Hub, The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500AM.

Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards Team News

Boston Celtics Team News

The Boston Celtics are having a challenging time as they are dealing with missing key players because of injuries.

Jayson Tatum's knee injury has kept him out of action, which hurts the team's ability to score and earn points in general. Additionally, Jrue Holiday is also out with a knee injury.

The Celtics' problems are made worse by Derrick White's ankle injury, which keeps them from having his flexibility and depth in the backcourt. Also, Al Horford is out with a toe injury, so the Celtics don't have his experienced guidance or defensive presence in the frontcourt.

As the Celtics deal with this problem, they need the rest of their team to step up and fill the gaps left by these key losses.

Washington Wizards Team News

Many important Washington Wizards players have injuries and cannot participate in upcoming matches, which is causing them a lot of problems.

The team is without Richaun Holmes's defensive presence and rebounding ability in the frontcourt due to a toe injury.

Tyus Jones's back issue keeps him out of action, which makes things even more difficult for the Wizards.

The absence of Kyle Kuzma due to an ankle injury reduces the team's offensive versatility and potency. Moreover, Landry Shamet's leg injury keeps him out of action.

As the Wizards go through this tough stretch, they'll need their remaining players to step up and fill the gaps left by these key players.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards in NBA matches: